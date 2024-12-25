Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly's fun banter with son Rudransh at Christmas celebration will bring a smile to your face; WATCH

It's Christmas Eve and celebrities are celebrating the occasion with great enthusiasm. For the special festive season, Rupali Ganguly stepped out with her son Rudransh and was clicked by the paparazzi. As the Anupamaa actress posed with her son for the snaps, the shutterbugs captured a fun banter between the mom-son duo.

Today (Christmas 25), Rupali Ganguly and her son Rudransh were spotted by the paparazzi at a Christmas celebration. Before posing for her solo snaps, Rupali asked him to pose like her by keeping his hands on his waist. Rudransh looked at his mother for a few seconds and then teased her by dancing and not posing like her. The actress bursts out in laughter as this moment gets captured.

The Anupamaa actress again asked her son to stand like her and he followed his mom's instructions. While teasing her little one, Rupali told the paparazzi, "Mera Chota Bheem hai ye (He is my Chota Bheem)." Rupali then patiently posed for the snaps. For the Christmas celebration, the actress donned a red top and beige pants.

Watch Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly's video with her son Rudransh:

Apart from Rupali Ganguly, several celebrities have extended warm wishes for Christmas. While some are celebrating the occasion with their families and loved ones, others are traveling.

Speaking about Rupali Ganguly, the actress married Ashwin K. Verma in 2013. The couple later welcomed a son, Rudransh.

Over the years, Rupali has worked in several shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Bigg Boss 1, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi and many more.

Workwise, Rupali Ganguly is currently seen as playing the lead role in Anupamaa. The show has often made headlines for its controversies and popularity. Recently, Anupamaa has been in the news as Alisha Parveen, who played the role of Rahi, was replaced overnight without any notice. Adrija Roy stepped in to play the role of Rahi in Anupamaa. Adrija will be seen opposite Shivam Khajuria.

