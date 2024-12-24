'I didn’t quit, I was replaced' says Alisha Parveen as she gets sacked from Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa; WATCH

Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The show recently became the talk of the town when Alisha Parveen, who played Rahi, was expelled from it overnight. Reports first emerged that Alisha had taken an exit; however, later, she disclosed that she had been replaced without informing the reason for the decision. Now, the actress confirmed once again that she was replaced and didn't quit Anupamaa.

Taking to her Instagram account, Alisha Parveen uploaded a video that consists of clips of her and Shivam Khajuria from Anupamaa episodes. Sharing a collage of several clips, Alisha wrote how she was sacked from the show overnight without being alerted. In the caption, she also expressed her gratitude to fans for supporting her and showering their love on her.

In the caption, Alisha Parveen wrote, "I didn't Quit, I was Replaced. This was so so hard for me! When you give your so much strength, power, love , happiness, everything to your character, then you are Replaced overnight without knowing it feels like Heartbreak! But i am smiling just because all of you, your support, your love! Always Your Raahi! Thankyou so much for the love. #Pradhya #Anupama."

Watch Alisha Parveen's video here-

As soon as this post was shared, fans flooded Alisha's comment section and showed their support for Alisha. One fan wrote, "More power to youuu," another user commented, "Hamesha hamari raaahi aap hai," another netizen commented, "You deserve all the happiness," and so on, the comments continued.

Advertisement

For those who don't know, Adrija Roy replaced Alisha Parveen in Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa. She will be seen opposite Shivam Khajuria. The news of Adrija joining the show was announced today (December 24).

Alisha Parveen was roped in to play the role of Rahi, aka Aadhya, in Anupamaa in October 2024 after the show took a 15-year leap. The news of her exit just after two months after being roped in was indeed not expected.

At present, Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Spreha Chatterjee, Shivam Khajuria, Alpana Buch, and a few in lead roles.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Adrija Roy REPLACES Alisha Parveen in Rupali Ganguly-led drama to play Rahi opposite Shivam Khajuria