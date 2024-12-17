EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: When Rupali Ganguly called hubby Ashwin Verma 'absolute hero' for encouraging her to take up Anupamaa; THROWBACK

Rupali Ganguly has been the talk of the town owing to the ongoing controversy with her stepdaughter, Esha Verma. While the actress has already filed a defamation case against Esha, the latter has responded to the same through her social media posts. Amid the controversial developments in Rupali's personal life, let us rewind to the moment when she expressed immense admiration for her husband, Ashwin Verma, and praised him for encouraging her to take the role of Anupamaa.

Earlier, in a candid interview with Pinkvilla, Rupali said, "I probably won't make half the salary he would make, but for a man to do that for his wife, so I get my due as an actor, is a very big deal. I wish we had more men like that so that women could achieve anything they want. But there are so many women, unfortunately, who stay and hold back because they do not have family support."

She went on to add, "There are so many women who have to struggle for everything that they get in life. My father, I wouldn't call him a feminist, but he brought me up without gender bias. She gave me all the proper values that I must have but never barred me from doing things because I was a girl. I was always given a choice to do whatever I wanted to. My father was so broad-minded, and he was my absolute hero. Now, my husband has taken over that role."

Talking about the ongoing controversy, Rupali Ganguly reacted to whether she was affected by what was happening. The Anupamaa actress stated that people who love her will continue to love her and asserted that the truth always wins. She even mentioned that people have bad experiences and go through difficult phases in life, but the truth always comes out.

