Anupamaa: Adrija Roy REPLACES Alisha Parveen in Rupali Ganguly-led drama to play Rahi opposite Shivam Khajuria

Anupamaa, featuring Rupali Ganguly as the female protagonist, is currently one of the top-rated shows. The makers of this drama have announced a major update for its viewers. After expelling Alisha Parveen from the show, they have roped in Adrija Roy to play the lead role, Rahi. Yes, the makers of the show announced this major news by sharing pictures of Adrija with Shivam Khajuria.

Directors Kut Production shared several pictures of Shivam Khajuria and Adrija Roy on their official Instagram page. The makers announced Adrija as the new Rahi of Anupamaa. Adrija will be seen opposite Shivam Khajuria, who essays the role of Prem.

The caption of this post read, "Every moment, a new chapter; every glance, a step closer—watch as a timeless love story unfolds. Don't miss the magical beginning of Prem and Rahi's love story! Stay tuned for a journey full of love, drama, and emotions!"

Take a look at Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria's PICS here-

Alisha Parveen was roped in to essay the role of Rahi in Anupamaa after the show took a 15-year generation leap. The actress essayed the role of Rupali Ganguly's on-screen daughter. However, on December 20, the news surfaced that Alisha would no longer continue to be a part of the show. But in a recent interview, the actress revealed that she was ousted from the show.

Advertisement

Several reports have emerged speculating whether she had a tiff with Rupali Ganguly. In an interview with India Forums, Alisha stated that she wasn't allowed to keep her opinion when she was informed about being replaced. When asked whether she thinks Rupali Ganguly is the reason for her replacement, Alisha said, "Maybe yes, maybe no, I don't know. Maybe nothing."

With Adrija Roy's entry into the show, fans will see her on-screen chemistry with Shivam Khajuria. In addition to Rupali and Shivam, the show also features Alpana Buch, Mehul Nisar, Milloni Kapadia, Krutika Desai, and others in pivotal roles. Anupamaa premiered on July 13, 2020, and has successfully entertained audiences.

ALSO READ: 'Maybe yes...': Alisha Parveen aka Raahi addresses rumors about Rupali Ganguly being reason behind her exit from Anupamaa