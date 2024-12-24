EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Sudhanshu Pandey reveals Anupamaa co-actor Arvind Vaidya gave him THIS precious gift

Sudhanshu Pandey needs no lengthy introduction! Popular for playing the role of Vanraj Shah in Anupamaa, the actor has garnered immense love for his performance. While shooting for the show, the actor formed a bond with many co-actors including his on-screen father Arvind Vaidya. Recently, Sudhanshu gave Pinkvilla a tour of his opulent house located in Mumbai.

In Pinkvilla's exclusive home tour video, Sudhanshu Pandey gave viewers a glimpse of the precious gift he received from his Anupamaa on-screen dad Arvind Vaidya. While he was offering a detailed tour of his living room, near his dining space, Sudhanshu showed a beautiful Lord Shiva's Shivling showpiece. Talking about the same, Sudhanshu disclosed that Vaidya and his wife gifted him this.

Sudhanshu Pandey revealed that Arvind Vaidya aka Hasmukh knew that he is Lord Shiva's ardent devotee and so he gifted him this. Sudhanshu said, "It is a price position gift for me." He explained that the showpiece works on electricity and after switching it on the water flows on the Shivling. Sudhanshu shared, "It's very beautiful and it's flowing water so it's very pleasant to the ears."

Watch Sudhanshu Pandey's exclusive home tour video with Pinkvilla here-

Apart from this, the Anupamaa actor gave a detailed tour of his luxurious home which is made of breathtaking interiors and has many thoughtfully designed spaces for him and his family.

For the uninformed, Sudhanshu Pandey took a midway exit from Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa before the show took a 15-year leap. On August 28, the actor went live on his Instagram handle and announced his departure from Rajan Shahi's produced show.

Speaking about Sudhanshu Pandey's career in the Television industry, the actor has been a part of several shows such as Jhansi Ki Rani, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera and more. The actor was even part of several Bollywood films like Singh Is Kinng, Singham and more.

