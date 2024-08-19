Anupamaa actor Sagar Parekh reveals if he will ever date a fan: ‘I don’t know how…’

Sagar Parekh has earned a lot of fame by being a part of the show Anupamaa. Despite replacing Paras Kalnawat to play the role of Samar on the show, he managed to win hearts and leave an indelible mark with his fine acting chops alongside sharp looks.

Sagar is quite a popular face among females. He can make any girl go weak on their knees with his charming personality. With his popularity reaching soaring heights with time, the actor has often talked about receiving several DMs from female fans on social media. Recently, he spilled beans on if he is ready to date a fan.

In a conversation with Arindam Sikdar on his podcast Good Chaos, Sagar divulged that his fandom started growing post his stint on Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. He said that he now gets a lot of attention and messages from young girls on social media.

When questioned if there are any chances of him dating a fan, Sagar Parekh replied in affirmative but also listed down his own set of conditions. He stated, “I don’t know how people will take thi but agar ladki achi ho toh, why not? Not only by looks, she should be good by nature and by heart. I wouldn’t mind but there will always be hesitation.”

Speaking about the bright side of dating a fan, the Anupamaa actor quoted, “It would be a plus point for me if she is already a fan. Half of the problems will already be solved. Even if we have fights, I can say that you used to be my fan.”

Sagar added that though he frequently gets approached by female fans on social media, he prefers to remain cautious.

Sagar Parekh appeared last in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11. He enchanted one and all with his dancing skills. He is yet to sign his next project.

On a personal front, the actor was earlier speculated to be in a relationship with his Anupamaa co-star Nishi Saxena. However, the latter refuted all rumors and called Sagar her ‘best friend’ with whom she can share anything.

