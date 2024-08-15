Anupamaa PROMO: Anupama starts new food stall and Anuj helps; Aadhya gets emotional remembering her mother

Anupamaa has been the audiences' favorite show ever since it premiered. The current track explores Anupama and Anuj's incomplete love story and their daughter Aadhya's disappearance. Although Aadhya is alive but Anupama and Anuj are unable to find their daughter. However, it seems that audiences will soon see MaAn's reunion with their daughter in the show's upcoming episode.

Star Plus shared a new promo of Anupama on its official social media handle which will definitely keep ardent fans on their toes. As the promo starts, it is seen how Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) courageously decides to battle the struggles and opens her food stall. She serves dishes to her customers and steps out to deliver the food. However, before leaving her food stall, it starts raining.

Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) arrives at her location with his auto rickshaw and offers his help to Anupama. Anupama asks him to deliver the food parcel at the mentioned location. Anuj leaves with the parcel in his vehicle and reaches the address. A woman collects the order and shuts the door.

Watch Anupamaa's Promo here-

The food is then given to Aadhya. As soon as Aadhya eats, the taste of the food reminds her of Anupama. Aadhya says 'mummy' and Anupama and Anuj both sense Aadhya's presence.

Advertisement

In the upcoming episodes, the viewers will see why Aadhya is not with Anuj and Anupamaa and what happened six months ago due to which Anuj got separated from his daughter. The viewers can also expect Aadhya's emotional reunion with her parents and it will be interesting to see whether she accepts Anupama as her mother or not.

The caption of this promo reads, "Anupama ne ki hai zindagi ki ek nayi shuruaat. Kya uske haathon ka swaad laayega uske parivaar ko phirse saath? Dekhiye, #Anupama, Somvaar se Ravivaar, raat 10 baje, StarPlus aur kabhi bhi Disney+ Hotstar par."

In the latest episode, Anupama and Anuj are hopeful about their future as they have started their food stall. Meanwhile, Vanraj's niece has started to have feelings for Sagar, who stays with Anupama. While Sagar also has feelings for Meenu, he still tries to maintain his distance because of Vanraj and their financial status.

Advertisement

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Anupamaa's Sudhanshu Pandey on his new look; 'Only Vanraj can age in reverse because...'