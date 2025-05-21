Anupamaa BIG Twist: Netizens REACT as Rupali Ganguly's character begins her new life in Mumbai; WATCH

Anupamaa, the most loved show on Indian television screens, often keeps the audience hooked with its twists and turns. Now, again, the makers are set to introduce a big twist in the Rupali Ganguly starrer. As per the recently released promo, Anupama is set to start a new life away from her family and Ahmedabad. As the makers dropped the promo for this upcoming twist, fans quickly took over the comment section of this promo and expressed their opinion on the new storyline.

Advertisement

Star Plus uploaded a new promo of Anupamaa on their official social media handle. In this video, it can be seen that Anupamaa has arrived in the city of dreams, Mumbai, away from her family. The promo showcases how she struggles in local trains and is unable to deal with the hustle and bustle of the city.

Ganguly's character even recalls her past when she sees a man reminding a woman about her limitations. Anupama struggles with Mumbai's traffic and reaches her home. She then sees a classical dance class in her neighborhood and remembers her dancing sessions with her daughter, Raahi. Anupama gets emotional but is ready to start her new life.

Watch Anupamaa's upcoming twist here-

The caption of this promo read, "Mumbai sheher ki daud mein, Anupama ne apne zakhmon ko peeche chhoda. Ab woh apni zindagi ki jung ladne ja rahi hai — sirf doosron ke liye nahi, khud ke liye. Naye iraade. Naye raaste. Nayi pehchaan."

Advertisement

After this promo was shared, fans quickly reacted to the new upcoming big twist in Rupali Ganguly starrer and shared their mixed opinions. One fan expressed disappointment over the new upcoming track and wrote, "Duniya khatam hojayegi but anupama ki neyi shuruaat khatam nehi hogi... It should be named "Nayi Shuruaat Season 9." Another fan commented, "Phir se naya safar new relation on the line......."

Although a few fans were also happy about this upcoming twist in Anupamaa and commented, "We literally eagerly waiting for this....so excited for this track of @rupaliganguly ufff #anupamaa," another fan wrote, "Finally! So happy to see only Anu in the new montage. This is what I’ve been waiting for! I just wish MaAn will come back again..."

Take a look at fans reaction to Anupamaa's twist here-

This new twist in Anupamaa can be watched from June 4 at 10 PM. Apart from Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa stars Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria in lead roles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Rupali Ganguly is deeply obsessed with Anupamaa,' says show's producer Rajan Shahi