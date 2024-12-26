Anupamaa: Adrija Roy REACTS to replacing Alisha Parveen in Rupali Ganguly led show; says 'Muje nahi bataya gaya tha...'

Anupamaa, featuring Rupali Ganguly, has made waves not just for its storyline but also for the controversies surrounding it. Recently, the show grabbed attention when Alisha Parveen, who portrayed Rahi, was unexpectedly replaced without any warning. Following Alisha's departure, the producers brought in Adrija Roy to take on the role of Rahi.

While speaking to Tellychakkar, Adrija Roy reacted to the news of replacing Alisha Parveen in Anupamaa. She clarified, "I did not replace anyone. Who am I to replace? I am no one. I am just here to work and I was cast." She added, "Muje nahi pata tha voh replace hui hai, nahi hui hai, kya situation hai (I have no idea whether she was replaced or what the situation is)."

Adrija Roy explained how she had no clue that she was replacing someone. She revealed, "Muje nahi bataya gaya tha. Muje itna bataya gaya tha ki they are looking for someone isiliye muje Rajan (Rajan Shahi) sir ne bulaya tha, mai gayi thi vaha pe. Ab channel or house ne joh decision liya hai, maine unka suna hai. Baki ka kuch nahi pata. (I was not informed. I was only told that the makers are looking for someone and Rajan sir called me and I went. I have heard the decision of the channel and the production house. Rest I don't know)."

Advertisement

The actress who will now be seen playing the role of Rahi in Anupamaa revealed, "Joh pehle Rahi play kar rahi thi unke sath house ya channel ka joh bhi hai yeh unn logo ka hai. Muje sach mei nahi pata is baare mei. Bas mei apna kaam leke aage jaana chahti hu (Who played Rahi previously, whatever she had with the channel and the makers it's their thing. I really don't know about it. I just want to go ahead with my work)."

Adrija added, "I don't like negativity so I'm not bothered about it much."

For the uninformed, Adrija Roy will be seen essaying the role of Rupali Ganguly's on-screen daughter, Rahi. She will star opposite Shivam Khajuria, who is seen playing Prem. Rahi and Prem's love story has just begun and the viewers will soon see their romance.

ALSO READ: Rupali Ganguly’s stepdaughter Esha Verma breaks her silence after actress files defamation suit; ‘I’m just going to be private’