'Rupali Ganguly is deeply obsessed with Anupamaa,' says show's producer Rajan Shahi

Anupamaa has been one of the top-rated shows on Indian Television screens. Featuring Rupali Ganguly in the lead role, the show has managed to hook the audience ever since it premiered. The shocking twists and turns just kept impressing viewers. Rupali, who plays the role of Anupamaa, has been a part of the show since its inception. Now, the show's producer, Rajan Shahi, recently disclosed Rupali's love for the show and her character.

In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Rajan Shahi spoke in detail about his show, Anupamaa, and the controversies surrounding it. During this, Rajan Shahi spoke about Rupali Ganguly's connection to Anupamaa and revealed how he even advised her to detach herself from the show.

The producer shared, "Rupali is deeply obsessed with Anupamaa. For me, sometimes it's scary. I tell her also, 'Rupali, get a little detached from this.'"

Rajan Shahi explained that the entire team knows that "Rupali is deeply obsessed and in love with Anupamaa. Her life revolves around this only. I have to tell her sometimes to switch off. Even at 2 am, she keeps thinking about it, which is disturbing."

In the same interview, the producer spoke about actors quitting the show, Alisha Parveen's sudden departure, addressed controversies about the show, and more.

Speaking about Anupamaa, the hit drama stars Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, Shivam Khajuria, and more in important roles. At present, the storyline of the show revolves around Mahi and Aryan's marriage. While Mahi is adamant about marrying Aryan, Rahi fears that Mahi's vicious plans. Rahi fears that Mahi will create issues in her and Prem's relationship. She is sure that Mahi will create a problem for the Kotharis. As the storyline progresses, fans eagerly await how the twist unfolds.

Anupamaa airs every day at 10 PM.

