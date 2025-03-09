Anupamaa SPOILER: Why did Moti Baa get upset on Prem and Rahi? Find out what happened

Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, is one of the top-rated shows on Indian Television. Its interesting twists and turns have hooked the attention of the audience and continue to do so. At present, the storyline of the show revolves around Prem and Rahi's marriage. Now, in the upcoming episodes of Anupamaa, it will be seen how Prem and Rahi face obstacles in their married life because of Kothari family members. Pinkvilla brings a spoiler for the audience.

In the upcoming episode of Anupamaa, Raahi and Prem's romantic and playful banter is disrupted by Vasundhara aka Moti Baa's arrival. Moti Baa brings an expensive diamond necklace and disapproves of Raahi's snack, which leads to an awkward atmosphere.

Moti Baa tells Raahi that she was wrong for exposing Gautam's truth, emphasizing her role as a Kothari (daughter-in-law). During this, Prem interrupts and questions Moti Baa's blind respect for Gautam and supports Raahi's actions.

Later, when the guest arrives to meet Kothari's daughter-in-law, Raahi, Prem informs the guest of Moti Baa that Raahi is resting due to exhaustion. This leaves Moti Baa furious, and she struggles to maintain her composure. Moti Baa feels insulted and blamed for the guests' ladies' teasing comments.

Although the Kothari family had agreed to Prem and Rahi's marriage, Vasundhara and Parag have plans to stop the two from going to Mumbai after their marriage.

Speaking about the show, a major twist is set to take place in Anupamaa. While Anupama has started a new life as a dance teacher in jail to teach dance to the prisoners, she encounters a prisoner who refrains from engaging in other activities.

Anupama notices the prisoner is a talented musician, and when she encourages him to join the extracurricular activities, he loses her calm. Despite seeing his aggressive behavior, Anupama remains calm and deals with him patiently. While this major twist awaits, fans can expect more drama from the show.

Starring Rupali Ganguly, Adrija Roy, Shivam Khajuria and more in lead roles, Anupamaa has been one of the most loved shows presently on Television screens.