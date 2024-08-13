Anupamaa Written Update, August 13: Bala enters Sagar's room with a cup of tea, expecting to find him studying. However, he discovers Sagar asleep and wakes him up with a teasing remark. Later, Bala notices that Sagar is sick and starts to worry about him.

Bala suggests that Sagar should take it easy, but Sagar insists on going since he had promised a client. Anupama portrayed by Rupali Ganguly also encourages Sagar to rest and even offers to drive the auto herself, leaving Sagar surprised and confused.

Meanwhile, Meenu is concerned about Sagar and expresses her worries to Kinjal, mentioning that as a doctor, she feels responsible for checking on him. Kinjal then asks if Meenu truly wants to see Sagar.

Vanraj interrupts their conversation and offers Meenu an add-on card in case she needs anything. Noticing their worried expressions, he asks what's wrong. Kinjal quickly makes an excuse about ‘girl problem’, which satisfies Vanraj, and he leaves. After he’s gone, Kinjal decides to help Meenu meet Sagar.

Anupama surprises Sagar, Nandita, and Bala with her unexpected decision to drive an auto. While practicing, she thinks about Anuj, whom she misses deeply. Anuj is also shocked when he sees her driving the auto, and they both reminisce about the past.

Meanwhile, Vanraj offers to take Meenu to the hospital, but she refuses with an excuse. Meenu then asks Kinjal about visiting Sagar. Suspicious, Pakhi decides to follow Meenu and Kinjal.

Anupama prays for Aadhya and Anuj to reunite. Bala and Nandita remind her to drive carefully, and she reassures them. Anuj also advises her to be cautious. When Anupama has trouble starting the auto, Anuj steps in to help and decides to drive her. As he takes over, Anupama questions him, but he reassures her. Vanraj sees Anuj driving and blames Anupama for ruining Anuj's life.

Anuj defends Anupama, leading Vanraj to accuse him of making threats and predict that Anupama’s pride will be shattered. Meanwhile, Meenu and Kinjal trick Leela to visit Sagar and Pakhi. Anuj spots Adhya in a car, his auto suddenly stops as he runs to meet Adhya. Despite his efforts, he cannot meet Adhya and falls on the road.

Anupama comforts him and believes that if he saw Aadhya, she must be nearby. On the other hand, after they go shopping, Pakhi is happy. Kinjal secretly tells Meenu to get coffee, and Anuj thanks Anupama for believing in him. They decide to find out the truth about Aadhya.

Disclaimer: This episode was watched on Hotstar.

