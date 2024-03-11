Anupamaa Written Update, March 11: Chaos unfolds as Anupama is found guilty. Anuj, Yashdeep, Baa, Bijee, and everyone panic as they defend Anupama in front of the cops. Toshu gets emotional as cops put handcuffs on Anupama. Anuj tries to explain to the cops that Anupama is innocent but they refuse to listen and take Anupama with them.

Toshu discovers the truth:

The media and the crowd accuse Anupama and call her a thief. They blame Anupama for ruining the image of the country. The cops put Anupama in their car and took her with them. Anuj and Yashdeep rush to leave.

Kinjal gets a call from her friend Paul who informs her that Pari is with him. Kinjal informs Paul that they will return home in some time and asks him to take care of Pari. Toshu is shocked to learn that Pari is with their friend and is not kidnapped. He cries and gets worried for Anupama.

Toshu gets worried for Anupama and realizes his mistake. He thinks that Anupama is in trouble because of him as he misunderstood that Pari is kidnapped. He decides to confess his mistake but then thinks that the police will inquire about the goons which will create more trouble. Vanraj tells Toshu that they should go home as they can't go to the police station.

Anupama breaks down in jail:

Anupama panics as she is inside the police car and cries inconsolably. She requests the cops to remove the handcuffs as she feels suffocation. The cops refuse to listen to her and ask her to remain silent. She tries defending herself and continues crying. The cops yell at her to be quiet. Yashdeep and Anuj rush to the police station to release Anupama.

Anupama is locked inside the jail. She panics and assures herself that nothing will happen. Anupama breaks down and thinks that she is not alone here and everyone is with her. She mentions that Anuj and Toshu will never let anything happen to her. Anupama thinks that everyone is out for her and they know that she is not wrong. Anupama cries as she woriees.

Anuj and Yashdeep defend Anupama:

Yashdeep and Anuj reach the police station and request the police officer to meet Anupama. The cop refuses. Anuj loses his calm as he explains to the officer that Anupama is not the culprit. He explains to the officer that the lawyers are on the way and the formalities will be done but he wants to meet Anupama. The cop gets furious and asks Yashdeep and Anuj to leave.

While Yashdeep apologizes to the officer on behalf of Anuj, Anuj continues arguing as he defends Anupama. Yashdeep asks Anuj to calm down and tells him not to do anything which will create more trouble for Anupama. Anuj listens to Yashdeep and agrees with him. Anuj apologizes to the police and asks her about the procedure.

Anupama panics as she is behind the bars. Baa gets furious thinking about what will happen to Anupama and mentions why she robbed the necklace. Kinjal tells Baa that Anupama can never rob and it is a misunderstanding. Vanraj also says that they want to believe that Anupama is innocent but the necklace is found in her bag.

Baa and Vanraj doubt Anupama:

Kinjal says that she trusts Anupama and she hasn't robbed the necklace. Baa explains that they want to believe that Anupama is innocent but the evidence is against her. She says that Anupama must be in need of money. Kinjal gets upset listening to this and asks Baa why is she saying this.

Vanraj agrees with Baa saying that Anupama must be missing the luxurious life that she was living with Anuj and thus she robbed the necklace. Vanraj also says that she must have robbed the necklace to take revenge on Anuj.

Kinjal defends Anupama:

Kinjal loses her calm and asks Vanraj how can even think about it. She defends Anupama saying that she didn't take any money from Anuj even after the divorce. Kinjal breaks down revealing how Anupama lost everything when she came to America and earned her first bread and water.

Toshu listens to this and feels guilty. Kinjal reminds Toshu that he was responsible for taking care of the jewelry and asks him if he noticed anything strange in the locker room. Toshu panics and gets angry at Kinjal for questioning this. He mentions that his job is at stake and he is worried about it.

Kinjal advises Toshu that they should go to the police station and learn what is happening there. She says that they should hire a lawyer to release Anupama. Toshu refuses saying that they can't afford a lawyer.

Kinjal loses her calm and slams Toshu for not being worried about Anupama. She lashes out at him for being a bad son.

Anuj and Yashdeep prepare for Anupama's bail:

The cop unlocks the jail door and asks Anupama to come out. Meanwhile, Yashdeep and Anuj arrange the documents and talk to the lawyer in the presence of the cop. Anuj informs the cop that they have the evidence and alibi to prove that Anupama is innocent. The cop tells them that she will look into the documents.

The cops take Anupama's mugshots and she worries. Anuj and Anupama lock eyes during this. They break down seeing each other. Anuj gets a call from Aadhya. Anuj goes to answer the call. Yashdeep arrives and assures to Anupama that they won't let anything happen to her.

Anupama tells him that she is not worried as he, Anuj, and Toshu are there for her. Yashdeep then informs her that Toshu is not in the police station. Anupama is shocked to learn this. A cop arrives to take Anupama back to the jail. Yashdeep then assures Anupama that he is there for her. However, Anupama is shocked to realize that Toshu didn't come to the jail to save her. The episode ends.

