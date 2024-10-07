Will Shivangi Joshi be a part of Anupamaa? Actress breaks silence

Anupamaa has been grabbing many eyeballs for the on-screen as well as offscreen drama related to the show. It all began with Sudhanshu Pandey's abrupt exit followed by Madalsa Sharma leaving the show. Recently, speculations have been rife about the show taking a leap. Rumor mills have it that Shivangi Joshi can be a part of the show post-leap. However, the talented actress took to social media and announced that she would not be a part of the show.

Followed by viral speculation regarding her bagging Anupamaa post leap, Shivangi Joshi posted a clarification for her fans and viewers and informed them that she is not going to be a part of the show. Sharing the same, Joshi wrote, "Hi Everyone, There's been news of me being a part of Anupama. I thought I should clarify that I am not doing the show and put all rumors to an end. I also wish the team all the love and luck always."

Take a look at Shivangi Joshi's Instagram story here:

The current track of Anupamaa revolves around Dimpy's death. Aadhya is said to be responsible for the same. Following the pressure of the family, Anupama tells everyone that she will take Aadhya to the police station. Aadhya overhears the same and gets scarred by the repercussions.

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that a character named Kajal will be seen playing the lead role in the show alongside Rupali Ganguly in Anupamaa after the leap.

A source revealed, "Kajal will be free-spirited and spunky but will have a lot of emotions hidden. The makers are penning a tragic backstory for Kajal who has lost her father because of her mother's mistake and thus is quite cold towards her. She holds her mother responsible for her father's death and thus is leaving away from her. She wishes to fulfill her father's lost dream. She is a person who finds a way to help the poor and can even con the rich people to help the poor."

It will be exciting to see who will play the next lead in Anupamaa.

