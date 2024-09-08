Celebrities are busy celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi and fully immersed in the devotion of Lord Ganapati. Paras Kalnawat recently shared candid pictures with Anupamaa co-stars Nidhi Shah and Sudhanshu Pandey from their celebration, giving a glimpse into the festivities.

The Kundali Bhagya actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of candid pictures showcasing the trio seeking blessings from Lord Ganapati. In the photos, Paras was seen posing with Sudhanshu and Nidhi as they seek the blessings of Bappa.

Accompanying the post with a heartfelt caption, he wrote, “Started off this auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi seeking the blessing of Bappa at two of my Favourite's abode. All Good Things Ahead. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi. May Bappa Bless Us All.”

Speaking about the look, the Anupamaa actress looked beautiful in a baby pink embroidered kurta set. She kept her hair open with a minimal makeup look. Sudhanshu Pandey was seen wearing a printed white Kurta, and Paras was seen wearing a plain red kurta.

As soon as Paras Kalnawat uploaded the pictures on his social media handle, Sudhanshu and Nidhi quickly reacted to the post. Fans flooded the comment section with happiness and admiration. A fan wrote, “Vanraj, Samar and Kinjal.” Another fan commented, “Beautiful pics! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.”

For those unaware, on August 28, Sudhanshu Pandey surprised everyone by announcing his exit from the show during an Instagram Live session. This led to rumors that his exit was due to conflicts with lead actress Rupali Ganguly and producer Rajan Shahi.

However, Pandey dismissed these claims, stating that he felt he had given all he could to the character and is eager to grow as an actor by exploring new roles.

Paras Kalnawat is currently starring in the lead role on Ektaa Kapoor's popular show Kundali Bhagya alongside Adrija Roy. Previously, Paras appeared on successful shows like Anupamaa and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. With his good looks, impressive talent, and genuine personality, Paras has garnered a massive fan following on social media, where fans continue to show him love every day.

