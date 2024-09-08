Celebrities are celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, fully immersed in the devotion to Lord Ganapati. Rupali Ganguly, known for her role in Anupamaa celebrated the occasion with her family. Rupali Ganguly’s brother Vijay Ganguly recently posted some candid pictures from their celebration.

Vijay Ganguly, a renowned choreographer took to his Instagram handle and shared a series of candid pictures featuring Rupali and their family, celebrating at home. Accompanying the post, he wrote in the caption, “Ganpati Bappa Mourya!!!! Year 34! #gangulycharaja Blessing to all of us! @rupaliganguly @gangulirajani.”

Vijay's post included a beautiful shot of Lord Ganapati's idol, followed by a heartwarming family photo featuring Rupali, her husband, son, mother, and Vijay himself. The pictures also showcased the close bond between Vijay and his mother as they posed in front of the idol.

As soon as Vijay Ganguly uploaded the pictures on his social media handles, Mehul Nisar, who portrayed the role of Rupali’s brother and Aashish Mehrotra who played the role of Rupali Ganguly’s son in Anupamaa also reacted to the post. Fans flooded the comment box with Ganesh Chaturthi's wishes and happiness. A fan wrote, “Lovely family. Stay blessed always Ganapati Bappa Morya Mangal Murthy Morya.” Another fan commented, “Ganpati Bappa Morya. Bappa Bless You and your family.”

Vijay Ganguly is a choreographer, known for his work in films like Jagga Jasoos, Andhadhun, Stree, and Love Aaj Kal, Stree 2, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan and more. He shares a close bond with his sister Rupali. The duo is always there for each other, reflecting their strong sibling connection.

Before her role in Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly starred in several hit shows, earning a massive fan following. She made her television debut in 2000 with Sukanya and became widely known for her role as Monisha Sarabhai.

Fans continue to cherish her performances in popular shows like Sanjivani, Bhabhi, Bigg Boss 1, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 2, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, among others.

