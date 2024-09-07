THROWBACK: Have you watched Rupali Ganguly’s old audition clip for Anupamaa?

Rupali Ganguly's show Anupamaa has been making headlines for some time since the exit of Sudhanshu Pandey. However, the TV show continues to grab attention with her strong role. If you are also in awe of Rupali Ganguly’s character, then we have a surprise for you. Have you seen the actress' audition clip that landed her the role? If not, then scroll below to watch it.

In the old video, Rupali Ganguly is seen in her onscreen avatar as Anupamaa, wearing a simple cotton saree and hair tied in a loose bun. She is seen tying up her hair as she asks her daughter Pihu to hurry up. She enacts the scene where she talks to her daughter about how, after a certain age, a mother and daughter can be best friends.

Watch the video of Rupali Ganguly here:

The serial first aired in 2020, and Ganguly has been its part since day one. She has become a household name owing to Anupamaa.

For the uninitiated, Sudhanshu Pandey announced his exit from the show last week on his Instagram live. With Vanraj gone, viewers are curious to see how the plot takes a turn. Rumors are around that the makers will soon introduce a new Vanraj, and reportedly, for this reason, media has been banned on Anupamaa sets.

There have been a lot of speculations surrounding his exit, and a few theories stated that he fell out with Rupali Ganguly and Rajan Shahi. However, he stated that he had nothing more to give to the show and wanted to grow as an actor and try out new roles.

Anupamaa, one of the highest-rated television shows, stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena, and others in lead roles. Over the years, many actors left the show. It airs from Monday to Sunday at 10 PM on Star Plus and can be streamed on Hotstar.

