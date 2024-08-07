Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly is excited about sharing screenspace with pet dog from the sets; drops PICS

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly's love for pet dogs is known worldwide. The actress is always surrounded by dogs on the show's sets, and with the new track, she also gets to spend time with her four-legged friend onscreen. As per the track, Anupamaa is attached to a dog named Coffee Ji Maharaj, and the dog is none other than Ganguly's old pet friend, Coffee.

Anupamaa sets up shelters for many stray dogs. Food for them is also taken care of by the makers. Ganguly grew extremely close to almost all the dogs on the sets and gave them quirky names like Gabbar, Jaadu, Disco, and Coffee, among others. As the current track enables Rupali to share screen space with her favorite Coffee, she shared a few pictures on Instagram and thanked the makers for the opportunity.

She wrote, "The Star of Anupamaa …. Our Baby…. Coffee Thank u @rajan.shahi.543 for discovering this stellar performer Coffee ji Maharaj."

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's special post for Coffee here:

Rupali Ganguly has time and again expressed her love for dogs and has often celebrated several milestones with stray dogs from her sets and in Filmcity, where the show is shot.

Recently, when Rupali completed 3 million followers on Instagram, she celebrated the event by cutting a dog-friendly cake with at least 10 dogs surrounding her. She fed the dogs too as she captioned the video as "Celebrating the 3M special milestone with my pawsome buddies Coffee, Jaadoo, Disco, Diana, Badaam, Lambuji, Ghungroo, Goggles, Aadhaa on set. PS- This is a special cake meant for dogs!"

Take a look at Rupali Ganguly's 3 Million celebrations with stray dogs:

As Rupali shares screenspace with Coffee in Anupamaa, her fans have come up with a new hashtag for her #AnuFee (Anupamaa and Coffee), as they express their love for their cute bond.

ALSO READ: Rupali Ganguly shows her love for saree in latest glimpse from Anupamaa set; Co-actor Aashish Mehrotraa reacts