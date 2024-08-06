Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Aashish Mehrotra gives THIS expensive gift to his mother; Anupamaa actors respond

Aashish Mehrotra is turning heads with his stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. He has made a strong footing in the show with his performance, as well as taking a firm stand for himself on the show. As he basks in the glory of positive feedback from the stunt-based show, he makes his mother's birthday extra special by buying her gold and spending quality time with her.

Taking to Instagram, Aashish Mehrotra shared a glimpse of his mother's birthday celebration, wherein he can be seen taking his mother to buy gold jewelry. After shopping, the mother-son duo had their special meal of the day together in a restaurant, and they ended the fun day by cutting a cake.

Aashish wrote, "Maa, kabhi khudke liye kuch nahi khareedati, toh socha unke special day par unko gift du.! Because mom’s deserve all the love."

Take a look at Aashish Mehrotra's video on his mother's birthday here:

Aashish Mehrotra is best known for his role as Toshu from Anupamaa, and as Mehrotra shared the video, the show's cast bombarded his post with beautiful comments. Madalsa Sharma, who plays Kavya in the show, wrote, "Happy Birthday Aunty (red heart emoji)."

Alpana Buch, who plays Leela Shah in the show, wrote, "Best son..I'm proud of u." Muskan Bamne who played the character of Pakhi in the show, wrote, "Happy Birthday Aunty."

Sagar Parekh, who played Samar Shah in the show, wrote, "happy happy birthday to dear aunty.!!! May god always keep her healthy and happy."

Jaswir Kaur, who essays the role of Devika in the show, commented, "Such a good Gesture. Happy Birthday to Aunty."

For the uninitiated, Aashish Mehrotra left Anupamaa earlier this year after playing the character of Paritosh Shah for years. He made many strong bonds on the sets of the show. After his exit, Diya Aur Baati Hum's Gaurav Sharma was roped in to play Toshu in Anupamaa.

