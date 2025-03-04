Samay Raina is ‘depressed, sad, scared,’ says YouTuber Shwetabh Gangwar amid India’s Got Latent controversy

The internet is abuzz with the controversy surrounding Samay Raina’s show India’s Got Latent, and it seems the buzz is not dying anytime soon. YouTuber Shwetabh Gangwar is the latest personality to weigh in on the issue and revealed getting in touch with Raina in recent times.

On March 3, Shwetabh Gangwar uploaded a video on his YouTube channel, Gangsta Perspectives. The YouTuber begins the video by watching Ashish Chanchlani’s latest video, where Chanchlani got emotional and asked for fans’ support amid the controversy. The clip marked Chanchlani’s first public statement since the controversy erupted.

After watching Ashish’s video, Shwetabh Gangwar talks about how these things affect them negatively. Despite YouTubers trying to ignore the hate, it eventually gets into their head.

Gangwar uploaded the video with the title ‘Ashish Chanchlani looks emotionally broken.’ He also mentioned that the hate the YouTubers are receiving is unnecessary. They should be forgiven as they have realized their mistakes. “Samay, Ranveer, Ashish, Apoorva, ye log survival mode mein hain,” says the YouTuber.

According to the Free Press Journal, in a now deleted video, Gangwar also revealed how the whole controversy affected Samay Raina. “Bhaisahab, toota hua hai vo insaan (He is a broken man). When the controversy first erupted, I could still see the old Samay in him, but when I spoke to him last time, I saw a broken man… depressed, sad, scared," stated Gangwar.

Meanwhile, during the latest Supreme Court session for hearing Ranveer Allahbadia’s plea to resume airing his podcast, Justice Surya Kant called Samay Rana ‘oversmart.’ He took a jibe at him for joking about the controversy surrounding India’s Got Latent on his Canada tour.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court, which had earlier barred Allahbadia from airing any content, has now allowed him to continue, provided he ensures that his podcast maintains morality and decency, making it suitable for all age groups.