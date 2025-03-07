Ranveer Allahbadia Row: BeerBiceps, Apoorva Mukhija apologize to National Commission for Women after India’s Got Latent remarks

YouTubers Ranveer Allahabadia and Apoorva Mukhija appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday (March 6), apologizing for their controversial remarks made on Samay Raina's show, India’s Got Latent. The NCW addressed the press and shared details from the questioning.

NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar strongly condemned the language used in the show, calling it “absolutely indecent” and unacceptable to both the public and the commission. “Keeping in mind its social impact, NCW immediately took cognizance of it and issued them notices,” she said. On March 7, ANI shared a video of the NCW chairperson addressing the media.

During their appearance before the NCW, the content creators expressed regret and admitted their mistakes. They apologized and assured the commission that they would be more mindful of their words in the future. “They said that they would think before speaking and ensure that their words do not hurt anyone. They also mentioned that this was the first and last time they made such a mistake,” Rahatkar stated.

Ranveer Allahabadia and others acknowledged that while they could not take back their past statements, they would strive to be more respectful in their content going forward. “They assured us that they would try to be mindful of their words and speak about women’s respect,” the NCW chief added.

Apart from Allahabadia and Mukhija, the case also involves comedians Samay Raina and Jaspreet Singh, along with YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. The producers of the show, Saurabh Bothra and Tushar Poojari, as well as the legal representatives of Singh and Chanchlani, also appeared before the commission. However, Samay is currently out of the country for his international tour and is yet to respond to the summons.

On the other hand, Allahbadia also appeared before the Crime Branch of the Guwahati Police Commissionerate on March 7.