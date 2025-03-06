Ranveer Allahbadia Row: BeerBiceps and Apoorva Mukhija record statements before National Commission for Women

YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia and Apoorva Mukhija appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday, March 6, to record their statements. The proceedings are part of an inquiry involving multiple social media influencers and content creators involved in the India's Got Latent controversy, which ignited after Allahbadia's indecent remark on the show.

Earlier in February, the NCW had summoned several personalities, including Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Samay Raina, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Chanchlani, Tushar Poojari, Saurabh Bothra, and Balraj Ghai. However, none of them attended the hearing, citing concerns over personal safety, prior commitments, and logistical issues.

Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, had requested a three-week extension for his appearance, citing death threats. The panel granted his request and rescheduled the hearing for March 6. Similarly, Mukhija had sought permission to appear virtually, citing security concerns, but the NCW denied her request and asked her to be present in person.

On Wednesday, lawyers representing Ashish Chanchlani also arrived at the NCW office. Additionally, two producers of the show India’s Got Latent, Saurabh Bothra and Tushar Poojari, were present at the hearing. ANI reported that the proceedings began with Allahbadia and Mukhija recording their statements before the NCW Chairperson and legal team. The details of their statements have not been disclosed yet.

Meanwhile, on March 5, the podcaster, best known as BeerBiceps, failed to appear before Assam Police. He gave no prior notice for not appearing to the summons.

On the other hand, Samay Raina, the host of India's Got Latent, has yet to appear for summons by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell and other authorities. He requested an extension owing to his United States and Canada tour.

