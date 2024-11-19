Bharti Singh’s son Gola’s reaction is too sweet to miss as his mother asks him to greet paps; WATCH

Comedienne and host Bharti SIngh enjoys immense popularity in the entertainment world because of her humble nature and witty sense of humor. Besides the actress, it’s her son, Laksh, lovingly called Gola who enjoys equal popularity. The mom and son were spotted at the airport today and it’s the little one’s adorable gesture that’s winning over the internet.

Paps spotted Bharti Singh and Gola at Mumbai airport this morning, probably jetting away for family time. Bharti Singh’s sister and their mother were also spotted with them, along with Gola’s nanny. As the comedienne was busy getting off the luggages from the vehicle, Gola came running behind her calling, “Mamma.”

Bharti asked him to greet the paps, “Gole, inko namaste karo.” Like an obedient child, the little one folded his hands and faced the cameras saying, “Namaste.”

Netizens are impressed with the little one's gesture. They took to the comment section to share how adorable he is. One user wrote, "He is so adorable bacha and moreover he have manners too." Another wrote, "Pyara hai bohut Golu." A few also wondered about their travel plans.

Talking about Bharti Singh’s career, it was as a stand-up comedian on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge that she kick-started her career. Later, she made remarkable appearances on shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, among others. The comedienne was also a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, where she enacted several comedic characters. She also hosted Dance Deewane 4, a show that featured Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty as the judges.

Most recently, the talented comedian was seen in Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited as a host. She accompanied Celebrity Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi who was the judge of the unusual cooking show.

