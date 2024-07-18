Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's channel gets HACKED; couple asks platform for immediate help

Bharti Singh is a popular name in the entertainment industry and is currently seen hosting the cooking-based reality show Laughter Chefs. Apart from working as a comedian, she has been maintaining an active social media presence and running YouTube channels.

Recently, one of her channels, on which she released exclusive podcasts with celebrated personalities, got hacked. Bharti Singh took to her social media to request YouTube for help.

Bharti Singh's channel gets hacked

Taking to her Instagram stories, Bharti Singh uploaded a note informing her digital family about how her podcast channel had been hacked. The comedian actress stated facing an issue with the 'Bharti TV' channel and revealed raising concern earlier when its name and other details got changed. She asked YouTube to look into the matter, seeking immediate help to regain its control and secure her content.

The Laughter Chefs' host wrote, "We're facing a serious issue: our podcast channel On YouTube BHARTI TV has been hacked!! We've already raised an issue even before the channel details got changed (our channel name and video) @youtubeindia, we need your immediate assistance to regain control and secure our content. Please help us resolve this!"

Have a look at her note here:

Speaking of the podcast channel, it had millions of subscribers. Bharti Singh, along with her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, interacted with popular personalities from the industry and even invited numerous social media influences for a candid conversation. The couple has even talked to Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestant Armaan Malik and both his wives, Krtika and Payal.

More about Bharti Singh's work in the industry

It was as a stand-up comedian on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge that Bharti kick-started her career. Later, she made remarkable appearances on shows like Comedy Circus, Comedy Nights Bachao, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5, among others.

The comedian was also a part of The Kapil Sharma Show, where she enacted several comedic characters. Most recently, Bharti hosted Dance Deewane 4, a show that featured Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty as the judges.

