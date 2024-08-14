Bharti Singh wants her friends to surprise her like THIS at midnight and we all can relate

Bharti Singh never fails to evoke laughter with her humorous punches and one-liners. Besides entertaining her immense fan base in shows, she also frequently comes up with vlogs wherein the comedian gives a glimpse of her personal life.

In a recent video posted on her and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s YouTube channel, Bharti Singh is spotted getting stressed over getting a Schengen visa. The vlog however proves that the actress can turn any tense situation into a hilarious one with her on-point comic skills.

The video begins with Bharti sharing that they are going to get the biometric done for the application of a Schengen visa. She seems to be a little worried about whether she will be granted the visa or not. Her son Laksh aka Golla is seen dancing and playing with his cars. The comedian is amazed to learn that her baby boy knows the color of her and Haarsh’s cars. Bharti then pokes fun at her house help who is also nervous about the Schengen visa.

On their way back home after getting the official work done, the Laughter Chefs host teased her better half and called him 'boring'.

Expressing her wish to get surprised by a group of friends in the middle of the night, Bharti stated, “Meri life waste ho rahi hai guys. Kaash mere kuch friends aise hote ki mein aadhi raat ko soyi hoti, bell bajti woh aate and kehte, ‘passport kahan hai tere, bag nikal kapde dalo’ aur mujhe le jate (My life is getting wasted guys. I wish I had friends who would ring my doorbell at midnight and say, ‘where is your passport, take out bag, put clothes’ and would take me away).”

Take a look at some snaps from Bharti Singh’s vlog:

The 40-year-old added that unfortunately, she doesn’t have anyone like that in her life. She also disclosed about planning a trip with Haarsh on some days and then forgetting about it the next day.

The last part of the video showcases a heartwarming moment between Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Golla. The father-son duo is spotted spending quality time together while playing guitar. Bharti is cheering for Golla as he tries his hands at the musical instrument.

