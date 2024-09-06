Report: Bharti Singh-hosted Laughter Chefs not to go off air soon; gets extension till 2025

The unusual cooking comedy show Laughter Chefs is getting an extension. All viewers of the show who were disheartened by the news that the show is going off air in September can rejoice. Times Now/ Telly Talk India has exclusively reported that the show will continue to air till the beginning of 2025.

The host of Laughter Chefs, comedienne Bharti Singh earlier took to her vlog and stated that owing to the popularity of the show, she believes the show will get an extension. It seems her prediction has come true. The cooking show, owing to its unusual nature and full-on entertainment has repeatedly topped the charts. For this reason, the makers have continued to extend the show.

This is the second time the show is getting an extension. Buzz was also going around that as Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 18 will air on Colors TV, Laughter Chefs will wrap up. The source revealed to Telly Talk India that the makers are likely to change the time slot of Laughter Chefs owing to Salman Khan’s show. He also added that the show will be on air till January 2025.

However, reports state that Karan Kundrra of Laughter Chefs has come on board for Karan Johar’s reality show The Traitors. We will have to wait and see if he leaves Laughter Chefs for the show. Currently, he is Arjun Bijlani’s partner on the cooking-comedy show.

Laughter Chefs introduced a new concept of bringing together popular entertainers of the television industry together to test their cooking skills. It’s a blend of comedy that also gives viewers a glimpse of the kitchen skills of their favorite actors. The contestants are partnered up and have individual kitchen stalls where they cook.

Besides the fresh concept, makers also switch the partners and introduce fun elements to the show. In the last few months, many popular Bollywood actors have graced the show to promote their movies. Shraddha Kapoor, Dharmendra, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar, and Fardeen Khan, among others, were on the show.

Laughter Chef features Arjun Bijlani, Nia Sharma, Ankita Lokhande, Sudesh Lehhri, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Jannat Zubair, Vicky Jain, Aly Goni, and Reem Sameer.

