Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Evicted contestant Gautam Singh Vig says Shalin Bhanot has cheap mindset about girls

Bigg Boss 16 is gaining momentum and the last week of the show was one of the major highlights to date. Soundarya Sharma Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and Gautam Singh Vig were nominated for elimination. When Salman Khan announced the eviction of Gautam Singh Vig, everyone was shocked and assumed that the superstar was joking. However, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actor had to leave the show. After stepping out of the house, he exclusively interacted with Pinkvilla and talked about his journey, co-contestants, and more.

The overall journey was fun but sad at the end. I am not satisfied with it because there was a lot to do and I wasn't expecting such an early eviction. If I happen to enter the house as a wild card contestant, I will try to complete my journey there. As human beings, we always feel that we could have done here better because later, you realise everything. When you are in a situation, you are unable to understand it completely. Whether it's the Bigg Boss house or the real world, you'll feel that, and I want to go inside as a wild card contestant and correct that, if given an opportunity.

On Shalin Bhanot's 'do do behnein' and 'aurat' remark at him

That clearly shows his cheap mindset about girls. He tries to be nice in front of the girls but behind their backs speaks ill about them and that's what Shalin Bhanot is. He's fake from day one and he's still the same.

Gautam felt Tina will get evicted

I think everyone expected Tina because nobody has ever seen her taking a stand for herself. She deserves to be out and the second person that everyone thought was Soundarya. They had no expectations of Shalin and my eviction for sure.

