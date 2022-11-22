Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Evicted contestant Gautam Singh Vig says Shalin Bhanot has cheap mindset about girls
Gautam Singh Vig, who was nominated with Shalin Bhanot, Soundarya Sharma and Tina Datta, had to say goodbye to the show.
Bigg Boss 16 is gaining momentum and the last week of the show was one of the major highlights to date. Soundarya Sharma Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, and Gautam Singh Vig were nominated for elimination. When Salman Khan announced the eviction of Gautam Singh Vig, everyone was shocked and assumed that the superstar was joking. However, the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 actor had to leave the show. After stepping out of the house, he exclusively interacted with Pinkvilla and talked about his journey, co-contestants, and more.
If Gautam Singh Vig is satisfied with his Bigg Boss 16 journey
The overall journey was fun but sad at the end. I am not satisfied with it because there was a lot to do and I wasn't expecting such an early eviction. If I happen to enter the house as a wild card contestant, I will try to complete my journey there. As human beings, we always feel that we could have done here better because later, you realise everything. When you are in a situation, you are unable to understand it completely. Whether it's the Bigg Boss house or the real world, you'll feel that, and I want to go inside as a wild card contestant and correct that, if given an opportunity.
On Shalin Bhanot's 'do do behnein' and 'aurat' remark at him
That clearly shows his cheap mindset about girls. He tries to be nice in front of the girls but behind their backs speaks ill about them and that's what Shalin Bhanot is. He's fake from day one and he's still the same.
Gautam felt Tina will get evicted
I think everyone expected Tina because nobody has ever seen her taking a stand for herself. She deserves to be out and the second person that everyone thought was Soundarya. They had no expectations of Shalin and my eviction for sure.
The first thing Gautam Singh Vig wants to do in the real world
I am waiting to get back to work and hear the words, camera, and action, which I have been missing for the last 50 days. I really miss my acting.
On re-entering as a wild card contestant, if given an opportunity
It was too early for me to get evicted, now whatever is left, I am going to make it complete when I go back in. I am going to attack now as I got to know a lot of things about people and they bitched about me behind my back. So, it's time for me to give them a hard time and show them who Gautam Singh Vig is.
If given the power of eliminating one contestant, who would it be?
Ankit Gupta.
Do you see winning potential in any of the contestants yet?
I don't see any potential in anyone, it's just a pleasing game going on inside, and if this is the criteria, then Shiv Thakare has maximum support
