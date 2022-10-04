Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: 'I haven't talked about my past, won't do it now either'- Shalin Bhanot

Shalin Bhanot is a television actor and is known for shows like Naagin, and Kulvaddhu among others. On the premiere of Bigg Boss 16, contestant Shalin told Bollywood star and host, Salman Khan, that his only motive behind participating in this show is to let the world see his calmer and real self contrary to his onscreen image. The actor is aiming for the trophy and to win hearts. For the unversed, Shalin Bhanot was previously married to actress Dalljiet Kaur and jointly have a son named Jaydon. Before setting his foot inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, Shalin Bhanot interacted exclusively with Pinkvilla and shared his feelings about being a part of the show. He also called Salman Khan an 'amazing' host and 'mentor.'

On giving a nod to Bigg Boss 16

Shalin Bhanot couldn't believe that he gave a nod to the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, he said, "It's been quite some time since I’ve had an adrenaline rush so I guess this is it. I was in Australia when the makers called me and I am still wondering I have actually said yes to Bigg Boss. Jokes apart, my grandfather, father, brother all have been at the top of their industry when it comes to their work and so it's now my turn to do the same so that post this when they go out, people recognize them as Shalin’s father or Shalin’s brother."