Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: 'I haven't talked about my past, won't do it now either'- Shalin Bhanot
Bigg Boss 16 premiered on October 1, and before entering the show, Pinkvilla interacted exclusively with Shalin where he spoke about several things.
Shalin Bhanot is a television actor and is known for shows like Naagin, and Kulvaddhu among others. On the premiere of Bigg Boss 16, contestant Shalin told Bollywood star and host, Salman Khan, that his only motive behind participating in this show is to let the world see his calmer and real self contrary to his onscreen image. The actor is aiming for the trophy and to win hearts. For the unversed, Shalin Bhanot was previously married to actress Dalljiet Kaur and jointly have a son named Jaydon. Before setting his foot inside the Bigg Boss 16 house, Shalin Bhanot interacted exclusively with Pinkvilla and shared his feelings about being a part of the show. He also called Salman Khan an 'amazing' host and 'mentor.'
On giving a nod to Bigg Boss 16
Shalin Bhanot couldn't believe that he gave a nod to the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 16. Talking exclusively to Pinkvilla, he said, "It's been quite some time since I’ve had an adrenaline rush so I guess this is it. I was in Australia when the makers called me and I am still wondering I have actually said yes to Bigg Boss. Jokes apart, my grandfather, father, brother all have been at the top of their industry when it comes to their work and so it's now my turn to do the same so that post this when they go out, people recognize them as Shalin’s father or Shalin’s brother."
Any apprehensions before doing Bigg Boss 16
"The apprehensions weren’t about being on camera 24 x 7 but rather being away from family, my home, Swag (his pet), and the day-to-day comforts and lifestyle that we all are used to. I’m getting out of my comfort zone and entering a house, one that I don’t know, and will be living in it for 3 months with strangers," said Bhanot.
On staying inside with strangers
Shalin Bhanot is an ambivert and talking about it, he said, "I can be both (introvert and extrovert), it depends on my mood. However, I would say for most of the time I am a people person and I’m going in to have a good time and enjoy myself."
What if his past is brought up in the house amidst fights with other contestants?
Reacting to this, Shalin Bhanot asserted that he doesn't talk about his past and lives in the present. The actor shared, "What you do says a lot about you. I’ve never delved into my past or spoken about it and I will continue living in my present and looking towards the future."
Also Read | 'Always better to be sure than sorry' says Tejasswi Prakash on questions regarding her marriage-WATCH