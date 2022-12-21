Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Maniesh Paul joins Salman Khan as co-host; Deets Inside

Bigg Boss 16 has consistently offered ample entertainment to its fans, and the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes are nothing different. The viewers will witness more fun when host Salman Khan will be joined by talented host-actor Maniesh Paul. Regarded amongst the best hosts in the nation, Maniesh Paul is called the Sultan of Stage and has hosted almost every big reality show on Indian Television. Given Maniesh Paul's expertise, the actor and host will add his zing of humor, wit and entertainment in the upcoming weekend's Bigg Boss 16 episode, further elevating the fun quotient.

In a special episode of Bigg Boss 16, Maniesh Paul will co-host the popular TV show with Superstar Salman Khan. A source reveals, "Maniesh Paul will be co-hosting the much coveted Weekend episode with Salman Khan. The shoot will be done tomorrow (Thursday) and will air in the coming week. Salman Khan and Maniesh Paul have shared the stage on multiple occasions, including Dabangg Tours and award functions, so their chemistry on stage is extremely comfortable and entertaining. It would be a riot watching the duo together on screen, especially for a show as established and loved."

Maniesh Paul's career:

Making a mark with his impactful and entertaining performance as Gurpreet in JugJugg Jeeyo, Maniesh Paul also shot for his debut web show this year. Maniesh Paul was last seen hosting Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10. He is also busy with his Podcast which has been graced by several top-notch celebrities.

Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10.00 PM and every Saturday and Sunday at 9.00 PM on COLORS and Voot.