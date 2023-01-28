Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Tina Datta gets evicted; Reveals she was hurt by Farah Khan's 'disgusting' comment

Tina Datta is a renowned name in the Television industry, and after executing her acting prowess, she participated in the reality show, Bigg Boss 16. Tina's fans were extremely happy to see her inside the house, and have received a major setback after learning the news that she has been eliminated. Tina was nominated alongside Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, and Shalin Bhanot. After being evicted from the Bigg Boss 16 house, Tina Datta spoke exclusively with Pinkvilla and opened up about her journey, love-hate relationship with Shalin Bhanot , the altercation with substitute host, Farah Khan, and a lot more. Read on:

I had a strong opinion, I was doing a great job playing my game, and I had my point of view and 'muddas' (topics). I wasn't interfering in anyone else's 'muddas.' I was playing my solo game and showing my real personality to my audience. I was definitely not expecting to get evicted this week for sure. There were other people who were not showing their real personalities and their real selves, and yet they are in the house. So, definitely, I am sad and I am upset.

On being vulnerable in the Bigg Boss 16 house

Honestly, this is a show where you cannot fake it for too long. At least, I can't act or put up an act for so long and hence, I just wanted to be myself exposing my vulnerabilities, my strength, my weaknesses, and everything, and that definitely did backfire me on certain grounds for sure.

On her altercation with host Farah Khan

Honestly, I really look up to her and I really like Farah Khan ma'am but I was really hurt when she was not ready to hear me and understand my side of the story. It was completely different and I was trying to tell her what exactly happened my situation, and why I was packing my bags. I was not threatening, I was not demanding or manipulating. It was portrayed in a very wrong manner. I was sad that my tooth broke at the end moment when there's just two weeks to go before the finale. I was actually sad, and I wanted my doctor to come and treat me. So, that I don't have to go outside, I know how sensitive that thing was. I was wincing in pain and I had no painkillers. I couldn't eat anything and that would have become worse if I ate anything, and therefore, I requested Bigg Boss if I can have anything in liquid. That too was portrayed as I was demanding but I did not put anyone on gunpoint or blackmail, I was just sad because I did not want to leave the show because of this reason. If Bigg Boss did not want to give, he could have just said 'no.' Why create an entire scene about chicken soup or my broken tooth? I think that was really sad and the way Farah ma'am spoke or the things that she said, it really hurt me.