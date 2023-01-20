Bigg Boss 16: From saying Shalin Bhanot was 'desperate' to asking for intimate items; 6 things Tina Datta said
In the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16, Tina Datta makes shocking revelations about Shalin Bhanot while talking to Priyanka Choudhary.
Bigg Boss 16 contestants are gearing up for the finale week in full swing and the long race to survive till the finals have begun. The viewers are constantly witnessing the changing equations of the contestants and the planning and plotting of the housemates. Speaking about equations, contestants Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot who were good friends have now turned rivals and are at loggerheads. In the last Shanivaar Ka Vaar episode, it was seen that Sandiip Sikcand and journalist Dibang shared the stage with host Salman Khan. The duo grilled Tina Datta and Shalin Bhanot over their relationship and even compared them with fake plastic flowers. Since then Shalin and Tina are not on good terms and are constantly seen arguing over house matters.
In the recent episode, it was seen that Tina and Shalin got involved in a war of wards and furious with Shalin's behavior, Tina says to Shalin, "Tum dogle ho." Shalin then replies, "Poore Hindustan ko dikhayi deta hai kaun dogla hai. Aapse ek ladka khatam hota hai toh aap dusre ladke ko chipakne jaate ho." Tina then slams Shalin for not keeping his ex-wife Dalljiet Kaur's dignity and says, "Tum bolte ho tum ladki ki izzat karte ho, tumne toh apne biwi ka bhi dignity nahi rakha hai."
Now, a video of the upcoming episode has been going viral on social media in which we see Tina Datta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary resting in their room and talking about Shalin Bhanot. In a conversation with Priyanka, Tina makes some shocking revelations about Shalin Bhanot.
Here are 6 shocking revelations Tina Datta made about Shalin Bhanot:
Tina tells Priyanka that when Shalin got to know that she was going to enter Bigg Boss 16 house and realized that they have common friends, he called one of their mutual friends and asked him to set a meeting with her. Tina said that Shalin wanted to team up with her. She also says that Shalin can never back out or deny these statements as there is proof of it.
Tina said that she refused to meet Shalin before entering the show as she wanted to be here with a clean slate. She says "Shalin was desperate to meet me."
The Uttaran actress added that she didn't know anyone apart from Sreejita. She also said that Shalin was planning the game before entering the show so how is she blamed for using him?
Talking to Priyanka, Tina also said that he met Gautam (Gautam Singh Vig) before entering Bigg Boss' house. That is the reason they became friends and started calling each other brothers from day 1.
Tina said, "He has also taken Sajid Sir's name" hinting that he met Sajid Khan before entering the show.
Elaborating more on what happened, Tina shared that Shalin has asked for 'something very cheap' from her before they entered the Bigg Boss house. She said, “Priyanka you will be disgusted to know. He asked for something very cheap. It is materialistic but I can only say it outside. I didn’t want to highlight it and told him that I don’t appreciate such talks.”
Watch the promo here-
Colors TV shared a promo of the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 16 on its Twitter handle. In this promo, we see Shalin Bhanot expressing his anger as he talks with Bigg Boss in the confession room. Shalin tells Bigg Boss that he is unable to talk to anyone in the house and he is not able to survive in the Bigg Boss house. Bigg Boss tells Shalin to calm down and they can have a conversation. The promo ends with Shalin telling Bigg Boss that he wants to take an exit from the show. However, the reason behind Shalin's anger will be unveiled in the upcoming episode of the show. The caption of this promo read, "Bigg Boss ke saamne kho diya Shalin ne apna aapa."
Watch the promo here-
Update on Bigg Boss 16:
Recently in a shocking turn of events, Abdu Rozik took a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 and broke many hearts. Shiv Thakare, Nirmit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, MC Stan, and Saji Khan were seen crying inconsolably over Abdu's exit. Soon in the next episode, Sajid Khan was also seen taking an exit from the show midway owing to professional commitments. This week's nominated contestants are Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanot, Sumbul Touqeer, and Soundarya Sharma. Among them, one will bid adieu to the show in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode.
About Bigg Boss 16:
Bigg Boss 16 started airing on Saturday, October 1, at 9:30 PM. At present, the contestants of Bigg Boss 16 are Shalin Bhanot, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumbul Touqeer, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, and Priyanka Choudhary. Bigg Boss 16 airs every weekday at 10 pm, and every Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot accuses Tina Datta of flirting with boys, she says 'I will slap you'
A TV writer with three years of experience in Indian drama and reality shows. With a bachelor's degree in mass me...Read more