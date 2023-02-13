Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan doesn’t want to meet THIS person ever; Opens up about his future plans - EXCLUSIVE
Bigg Boss 16 grand finale announced MC Stan as the winner of this season. The rapper talks to Pinkvilla about his future plans after stepping out of the house.
After several twists and turns, Bigg Boss 16 took one final twist and declared its winner of the season, rapper MC Stan. This season’s five finalists were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam, and MC Stan lifted the winning trophy. Nobody expected MC Stan to win and this makes Bigg Boss 16 the most unexpected and engaging show. Fans of the show were taken by surprise as MC Stan was declared the winner of the show. The rapper had a hard time adjusting inside the house and his winning clearly indicates that he has come a long way. His real and raw personality helped him to stand out from other contestants and lift the winning trophy.
After coming out of the house, MC Stan shared his experience inside the house, his bond with Shiv Thakare, and his future plans in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. On being asked if he’d like to meet any of the housemates outside, he shares, “Haq se mandali, I’ll be in touch with the mandali members even outside the house, Shiv and Sajid sir se mera proper wala dosti hai, wo dekhne wale ko kuch bhi lagey, mereko farak nahi padhta (I don’t care what others think, but I’m good friends with Shiv and Sajid sir).”
He also adds that there are few people whom he’d not like to meet ever and the only name he takes is Archana Gautam. “Bohot kidh kidh karti hai, 10 minute chup rahegi, phir uska chalu ho jayega. (She rants and argues a lot, can’t remain silent for a minute).”
MC Stan’s upcoming plans
The rapper shares his upcoming plans with us and informs us that he already has an all-India tour planned. MC Stan plans to drop some of his songs as fans are eagerly waiting for his releases. On professional front, he also wants to step outside his boundary and explore music in languages other than Hindi. He concludes by saying, “Khush rahne ka, and mom dad k sath ghar pe rahne ka (I want to be happy and spend time with mom and dad at home).”
ALSO READ Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan: My win was unexpected and this show isn't scripted at all - EXCLUSIVE
Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". C... Read more