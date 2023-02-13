Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan doesn’t want to meet THIS person ever; Opens up about his future plans - EXCLUSIVE

After several twists and turns, Bigg Boss 16 took one final twist and declared its winner of the season, rapper MC Stan. This season’s five finalists were Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Gautam, and MC Stan lifted the winning trophy. Nobody expected MC Stan to win and this makes Bigg Boss 16 the most unexpected and engaging show. Fans of the show were taken by surprise as MC Stan was declared the winner of the show. The rapper had a hard time adjusting inside the house and his winning clearly indicates that he has come a long way. His real and raw personality helped him to stand out from other contestants and lift the winning trophy.

After coming out of the house, MC Stan shared his experience inside the house, his bond with Shiv Thakare, and his future plans in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla. On being asked if he’d like to meet any of the housemates outside, he shares, “Haq se mandali, I’ll be in touch with the mandali members even outside the house, Shiv and Sajid sir se mera proper wala dosti hai, wo dekhne wale ko kuch bhi lagey, mereko farak nahi padhta (I don’t care what others think, but I’m good friends with Shiv and Sajid sir).”