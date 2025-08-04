Naagin 7 Update: Avinash Mishra breaks silence on doing Ektaa Kapoor's show: 'I am ready to...'

Naagin 7 has become one of the most beloved supernatural shows on television, which has hooked the audience with its thrilling storylines for many years. As fans eagerly await the premiere of the new season after season 6, excitement is at its peak. Speculation about the upcoming cast has been growing, and reports reveal that Avinash Mishra might play the lead in the show. Now, the actor has reacted to these speculations.

Advertisement

Avinash Mishra reacts to reports of doing Naagin 7

In a recent interview with Zoom, Avinash Mishra addressed the swirling rumors about his participation in Naagin 7. When asked if he would be joining the cast, Mishra said that the promo for Naagin 7 is yet to be unveiled. Avinash neither confirmed nor denied being part of Naagin 7.

Avinash Mishra said, "I can't comment on this. Naagin 7's trailer or promo is not yet out. So, I can't comment on it. Let's see if it happens; you will get to know. If I get a chance, I will definitely explore the supernatural genre. I am ready to become a vampire."

Workwise, Avinash Mishra will be seen in a YouTube show titled Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte. The show will start streaming on August 7, 2025. The actor became a fan favorite after his stint in Bigg Boss 18, where he won hearts with his unfiltered personality.

After Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's comeback, fans are hoping that Ektaa Kapoor will soon announce the new season of Naagin. In February, Ektaa Kapoor officially announced Naagin 7 and assured fans that the show is being made.

Advertisement

Speaking about the last season, Naagin 6 starred Tejasswi Prakash in the lead role. The show also featured Simba Nagpal, Urvashi Dholakia, and Mahek Chahal in lead roles. It has been more than 2 years since Naagin 6 went off air. Naagin 6 premiered on February 12, 2022, and aired till July 9, 2023.

ALSO READ: Naagin 7: Ektaa Kapoor gives MAJOR update on new season; WATCH