Karan Veer Mehra reveals why Shehnaaz Gill was admitted to hospital: 'When I met her, she was not...'

Shehnaaz Gill has been admitted to the hospital recently, leaving fans wondering what happened to her. Karan Veer Mehra, who recently asked fans to pray for her speedy recovery, talked about her health and shared what exactly happened.

Karan Veer Mehra drops an update on Shehnaaz Gill's health

In a candid conversation with the Times of India, the Bigg Boss 18 winner revealed that he and Shehnaaz were partying together the night before her hospitalization. He said, “She’s not feeling good. We were just chilling together with some friends. She was there. And the next day, she was in the hospital.”

Karan Veer Mehra underlined that Shehnaaz Gill was diagnosed with food poisoning and is recovering well. Mehra added, "She had food poisoning. Nothing major. Food poisoning can get serious, and the doctor suggested that she should get admitted as a precaution. When I met her, she was not feeling well, but I’m sure with rest and medication, she will recover soon.”

Karan Veer Mehra also posted a video of himself with Shehnaaz Gill from the hospital on his Instagram story. In the shared clip, Karan asked the fans to pray for her speedy recovery.

Shehnaaz Gill and Karan Veer Mehra's work front

For the unversed, both Karan Veer Mehra and Shehnaaz Gill have a common link, which is Bigg Boss. Both actors participated in the Salman Khan-hosted show in separate seasons. While Gill was part of Bigg Boss Season 13, Mehra won Season 18. The much-loved show is now gearing up for its 19th Season, premiering from August 24, 2025, onwards.

Shehnaaz Gill debuted on the big screen with Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She later did a few music videos and a film, Thank You For Coming, with Bhumi Pednekar. The actress was also seen in an item song in Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri's comedy drama Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

Talking about Karan Veer Mehra, he is currently working on Silaa, directed by Omung Kumar. Starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sadia Khateeb in the lead roles, the movie is presently in production. Reportedly, Karan Veer is playing the villain in Silaa.

