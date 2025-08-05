Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly slams National Awards for not considering TV actors: 'Film star shoot karta hai 2 din toh…’

The 71st National Awards were recently announced, and several stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey were honoured with the best actor awards for their respective films. This announcement left social media ablaze, and many praised the actors for achieving this big milestone. Now, Rupali Ganguly expressed her disappointment that TV actors were not considered for the National Award despite their nonstop hard work and dedication in delivering continuous entertainment.

Rupali Ganguly slams National Awards for not considering TV actors

In conversation with Viral Bhayani at an event, Rupali Ganguly expressed her joy about seeing Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's return and Smriti Irani's comeback to Television. She said, "It is such a big validation for a person of that stature to come to the medium that I love most."

Rupali Ganguly continued, "It means a lot kyuki Television waalo ke liye koi National Award nahi hai. Toh agar Smriti Ji aaye toh ho sakta hai ki uss disha mai ek positive raasta mile. It will make a lot of difference (It means a lot because there is no national award for Television actors. So if Smriti Ji has returned, so it's possible that something in that direction, there can be a positive way)."

She further slammed National Awards for considering all except Television actors. Ganguly said, "Aaj content creators ke liye National Award hai, films har regional cinema har kisi ke liye National Award hai lekin Television waalo ke liye nahi hai (Today there is National Award for content creators, every films and regional cinema has National Award except Television actors)."

Reflecting on how Television actors work, the Anupamaa actress said, "Covid-19 mai baaki sabke pass yeh sahuliyat thi ki baaki shooting schedule postponed karte. Apne shooting baadme kare, ghar se na nikle. Lekin hum TV waale roz lage hue the, subhese 6 baje se lekar shaamke 6 baje tak, jab tak curfew time tha. (During Covid-19 everyone had the comfort of postponing the shoot without getting out. But TV actors were shooting every day from 6 AM to 6 PM till the curfew time)."

Rupali pointed out, "Jab ek film star nikal kar shoot karta hai 2 din toh uske liye bohot badi news ban jaati hai lekin puri TV industry Covid mai shoot kar rahi thi voh news nahi bani (A film star shoots for two days, it becomes big news, but the entire television industry was filming during Covid and that did not garner similar attention)."

She further urged the government to consider TV actors for the National Award, as they work hard. Rupali expressed that it would be an honour if television actors also received this recognition. She mentioned that with Smriti Irani's return, everyone's focus is now on TV.

Rupali Ganguly is currently seen playing the lead role in Anupamaa.

