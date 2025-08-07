Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan warns housemates to face 'anjaam' and 'aavam' in new promo

Bigg Boss 19 is making waves for its new theme of Raajneeti (Politics)! On Thursday, August 7, the makers dropped a fresh promo campaign featuring Salman Khan in political attire. In the new promo, Salman Khan can be seen exiting his car and entering the parliament-like set-up. When the security guard welcomed him with folded hands, he showed a unique way of Namaste by joining the fingertips but keeping the palm away.

Further, Salman says, "Aisa pehli baar hua hai 18-19 saalon mein," referring to his iconic song. The host went on to say, "Iss baar Bigg Boss ke ghar me drama crazy nahi, democrazy hone wala hai. Toh har chhota bada faisla, ghar walon ke haath mein hai. Gharwalon do whatever you want to do man, but be ready to face the anjaam and avaam, Kyunki Bigg Boss mein iss baar Gharwalon ki sarkaar."

While sharing the new promo, JioHotstar wrote, "Iss baar Bigg Boss ke ghar ka drama hoga - Democrazy! Iss naye twist ke liye kya aap hai taiyaar? Dekhiye #BiggBoss19, 24th August se, sirf #JioHotstar aur @ColorsTV par."

Bigg Boss 19 is reported to be the longest season ever. It will be telecast on Colors TV and JioHotstar for over 5 and a half months. The makers are in discussions with some of the popular names to be a part of the show. While none of the contestants are confirmed yet, some names which are reportedly in discussions are Gurucharan Singh, Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Sreerama Chandra, Dhanashree Verma, Gaurav Khanna, Apoorva Mukhija, Hunar Hale, and Amaal Malik.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chasmah fame Shailesh Lodha is also reported to be approached for the show. Salman Khan's controversial reality TV show will premiere on August 24. The theme of Bigg Boss 19 will center around politics, promising viewers unlimited drama and entertainment.

