WATCH: Asit Modi visits Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben’s house, their reunion leaves Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans berserk

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans have been going frenzy on the internet ever since Asit Modi and Disha Vakani's recent video has gone viral. Modi visited his rakhi sister Disha aka the audience's favorite Daya Ben from the show. On Sunday, the producer of the popular sitcom dropped a video with Disha on his social media handle, giving fans a glimpse of their Raksha Bandhan celebration.

Disha Vakani celebrates Raksha Bandhan with Asit Modi

Taking to his Instagram account, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi uploaded a video of their Raksha Bandhan celebration. In this clip, Disha Vakani looks gorgeous in a peach color floral printed saree. She can be seen performing the ritual and tying rakhi to Modi and his wife Neela. While other family members are present, Disha's husband Mayur Padia can also be seen in this video.

After tying the rakhi, Asit Modi and Disha can be seen touching each other's feet. Later, the video has glimpses of their candid moments.

In the caption of this post, he wrote, "कुछ रिश्ते किस्मत बुनती है… ख़ून का नहीं, दिल का नाता होता है ! #dishavakani सिर्फ हमारी ‘दया भाभी’ नहीं, बल्कि मेरी बहन है। सालों से हंसी, यादें और अपनापन बांटते हुए ये रिश्ता स्क्रीन से कहीं आगे बढ़ चुका है। इस राखी पर, वही अटूट भरोसा और वही गहरा अपनापन फिर से महसूस हुआ…ये बंधन हमेशा यूं ही अपनी मिठास और मजबूती के साथ बना रहे।"

"Destiny makes some relationships... not blood but, it is a relation of the heart! #dishavakani is not just our ‘Daya Bhabhi’, but my sister. For years, sharing laughter, memories and affinity, this relationship has gone far beyond the screen. On this Rakhi, the same unbreakable trust and the same deep affinity were felt again... May this bond always remain with its sweetness and strength."

Fans react to Asit Modi and Disha Vakani's reunion

After this video was shared, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans went berserk in the comment section of this post as they saw their favorite Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben after many years. One fan wrote, "Missing her presence in new episodes and seeing her after a long time ..."

Another user commented, "Daya bhabhi com soon sabhi ko aap." Another fan praised her and said, "Character for the ages! She's irreplaceable."

One more comment read, "Very nice. After long time it's good to see her" and so on the comments continued. Several even demanded her return to the show.

Speaking about Disha Vakani's exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it was 2017 when the actress went on a maternity leave. Ever since then fans have been eagerly waiting for her return to the sitcom. The makers have been searching Disha's replacement for several years now but aren't able to find someone who can match Daya Ben's traits.

Currently, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars Dilip Joshi, Amit Bhatt, Mandar Chandwadkar, Munmun Dutta, Sonalika Joshi and more in important roles.

