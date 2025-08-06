Ekta Kapoor's TV show Kumkum Bhagya to go off-air after 11 years due to a drop in TRPs?

Kumkum Bhagya has been one of the most popular and long-running television shows in India. It began airing on ZeeTV in 2014 and continued to entertain the fans for more than a decade. Currently starring Pranali Rathod and Namik Paul as the fourth-generation leads, Kumkum Bhagya enjoys a massive fan base among the television audience. Speculation is rife that the show will soon go off-air. Yes, you heard that right!

Kumkum Bhagya to end soon, here’s what we know

Recent reports indicate a significant decline in Kumkum Bhagya’s TRP ratings over the last few seasons. This drop in viewership is cited as the main reason for the makers to decide to end its run.

Quoting a source, IWMBuzz reported that Pranali Rathod and Namik Paul’s show will soon go off-air, as it has been struggling with a drop in the TRPs.

Ganga Maa Ki Betiyaan to take over Kumkum Bhagya’s slot on Zee TV?

The report further suggests that Kumkum Bhagya is likely to be replaced by Zee TV’s upcoming show, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyaan. Jointly produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, the new show stars Amandeep Sidhu, Sheezan Khan, and Shubhangi Latkar in the main roles.

All about Kumkum Bhagya

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, Kumkum Bhagya spanned multiple generations of characters over the years. The Balaji Telefilms show starred Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia as its first lead pair. They were replaced by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul, followed by Rachi Sharma and Abrar Qazi.

The show also featured actors like Mrunal Thakur, Madhurima Tuli, and Supriya Shukla as recurring characters.

In the current season, Pranali Rathod plays the role of Poorvi and Rajvansh's daughter and Shivansh's wife, Prarthana Malhotra. Namik Paul is cast as Smita's biological son and Prarthana's husband, Shivansh Randhawa.

Kumkum Bhagya was originally based on Jane Austen's novel titled Sense and Sensibility. The show was a massive success on television for a decade. The on-screen chemistry between the original leads, Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia, was a major highlight of the show.

The reports of Kumkum Bhagya going off-air feel like the end of an era on television.

