Throwback: Did you know Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta were co-stars even before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Jethalal and Babita from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are very close to the audience's heart. Portrayed by Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta, the two became household names after their stint in the hit sitcom. While many think it was the first time both worked together, very few know that Dilip and Munmun have been part of a show even before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta's first show

Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta were a part of a show titled Hum Sab Baraati. The show aired on April 4, 2004, on Zee TV and was a popular sitcom back then. While Joshi portrayed Nathu Mehta, Munmun played Mithi Bhouji. The show focuses on a family that specialises in wedding arrangements. Hum Sab Baraati even starred Dinyar Contractor, Sulabha Arya, Bhavana Balsavar, Tiku Talsania and many others in important roles. A clip from the show has been going viral like wildfire on the internet.

This video will drop your jaw as it is the first time Jethalal can be seen shouting at Babita. In this video, Nathu seems to be a coordinator, whereas Mithi is giving an audition.

Watch Dilip Joshi and Munmun Dutta's viral clip

Mithi confidently recites the dialogue by reading from a book, "Namaskar. Aaj mai kitni khush hu ki meri shaadi Amar se ho gayi hai. Jisse mai pyaar karti hu. Apna devta maanti hu. Aur muje pyaar bhara ghar...(Greetings. I am very happy today that I got married to Amar, whom I love and consider him my god. I need a house full of love...)

As Mithi recites the dialogue plainly, Nathu gets irritated and stops her. Nathu tells her, "Tum samachaar padh rahi ho? Kirdaar kya bataya aapko maine. Choti bahu kya kaam karti hai news channel mai samachar padne ka? (Are you reading the news? Didn't I inform you about a character? Will the younger daughter-in-law read news on news channel?)"

This short clip from the show has garnered a huge response from fans, many of whom expressed surprise at seeing Munmun Dutta and Dilip Joshi in a project before Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. It is also reported that it was Joshi who suggested Munmun's name for the hit sitcom.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah premiered in 2008 and continues to win hearts.

