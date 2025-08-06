Munawar Faruqui's Dating History: Divorce from first wife to marrying Mehzabeen Coatwala, here's everything about his relationships

Munawar Faruqui, a popular stand-up comedian, has often been in the limelight for his professional achievements. Starting as a stand-up comedian, he has emerged as one of the well-known personalities in the world of reality television. However, alongside his career, his personal relationships have also attracted public attention, from his broken marriage to his new relationship and second marriage; his life has always garnered eyeballs. Let's take a closer look at his personal life.

Munawar Faruqui's marriage to Jasmine

It is well-known that Munawar Faruqui was married to a woman named Jasmine. The two got married in 2017 and became parents to a son. Munawar revealed this news during the reality show Lock Upp in 2022. While on the show, he was shown a blurred picture of himself with his ex-wife and their son, Mikael, after which he publicly confessed that he had been married and had a 5-year-old son. Before this, this information was not known by many.

On the show, Munawar disclosed that he and Jasmine had separated in 2020 and finalized their divorce in 2022. He mentioned that his ex-wife was remarried and that he had knowledge of it. Munawar had even shared that he was fighting for custody of their son. The couple officially parted ways in 2022.

Munawar Faruqui with Anjali Arora

Munawar Faruqui and popular social media personality Anjali Arora were co-contestants on Lock Upp. The two formed a close bond during the show, which did not go unnoticed by eagle-eyed fans. Many fans linked them and expressed their support on social media. There were multiple instances where Anjali publicly expressed her feelings for him, but their connection ultimately faded after the show.

Munawar Faruqui with Nazila Sitaishi and Ayesha Khan

After Lock Upp, Munawar Faruqui began dating Nazila Sitaishi, and the couple created a buzz on social media with their love-dipped posts. Nazila, an Indian model, actress, and social media influencer, was in a serious relationship with him for two years.

While dating Nazila, Munawar was reportedly involved with Ayesha Khan simultaneously. Ayesha accused Munawar of cheating on her, claiming he was two-timing her and Nazila. This revelation shocked many, as few were aware of his connection with Ayesha until Bigg Boss 17. During Ayesha's accusations on the show, Nazila, who was outside the house, announced their breakup on Instagram, choosing to part ways before the show concluded.

Munawar Faruqui with Mehzabeen Coatwala

Amidst the turmoil of his relationships during and after Bigg Boss 17, Munawar surprised many by marrying Mehzabeen Coatwala, a celebrity makeup artist. Mehzabeen has a 10-year-old daughter from her previous marriage. They got married in an intimate ceremony on May 26, 2024, just a few months after Bigg Boss 17 ended. The couple confirmed their marriage on social media a few days later. Currently, Munawar is married to Mehzabeen, and they live together with their son Mikael and Mehzabeen's daughter.

On the professional front, Munawar Faruqui is currently seen hosting Pati Patni Aur Panga with Sonali Bendre.

