Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 7th Episode Written Update: Will Vrinda help Tulsi prove Angad's innocence?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 7th Episode Written Update: Everyone prepares to decorate the house as Pari's boyfriend Rannvijay is coming to Shanti Niketan with his family. Hemant assures Tulsi that he will get Angad back and leaves to answer an important call. Pari thanks Tulsi for the preparations, as her boyfriend's family is coming. Gayatri tells Daksha how everyone is pretending to be normal, even though Angad is locked behind bars. Daksha mocks her.

Tulsi meets Vrinda

Tulsi informs Pari that she has some important work, so she is going out and will return on time. Malti Gokhale and her daughter-in-law are happy as they have received a huge amount of money. Tulsi reaches the chawl while searching for them. She reaches Malti's home and inquires about the CCTV footage. Malti is confused as Tulsi talks about some CCTV footage. She tries to avoid Tulsi, but the latter questions her again.

When Malti denies having any footage, Munni insists, but the former asks them to leave. Munni goes ahead to get a rickshaw for Tulsi. Meanwhile, Tulsi is worried and upset as she didn't find the woman who called her, saying that she has the footage. As Tulsi walks away, her saree gets stuck in the Tulsi plant. Vrinda arrives for her rescue.

Tulsi immediately recognises her voice. She questions Vrinda if she has the CCTV footage. Vrinda claims to be unaware of any footage. Tulsi requests her to help her but Vrinda remembers her mother's request. Vrinda decides not to tell Tulsi anything and walks away. Tulsi feels upset.

Pari experiences heartbreak

Pari and the family wait for Tulsi. After Tulsi returns, the family waits for Rannvijay's family. Pari gets impatient and starts calling him. After a long time, she gets a text from Rannvijay. Rannvijay informs Pari that he can't take their relationship further because their family's name is ruined now after Angad's arrest.

Pari breaks down as she informs her family about this. She cries inconsolably. Pari apologises to her family for loving the wrong guy. Mihir takes Pari to her room. Gayatri taunts Tulsi for not focusing on her children. She tells Tulsi that her decisions are wrong.

Karan and Nandini decide to return to India

Karan decides to return to India to be with the family for some time. Nandini advises Karan that they should permanently shift to India. When he refuses, she insists, saying that they should live with their family. They decide to come back to the family for a few days to be with them during a tough time.

As Mihir and Tulsi discuss how everything is going wrong, suddenly, in the news, they see Angad's friend, who confesses that he had crashed the car. He informs the media that Angad is innocent. The Virani family is elated to see this news. The episode concludes here.

