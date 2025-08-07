Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Episode 9 Written Update: Tulsi and Mihir agree to Pari-Ajay's marriage but...

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Episode 9 Written Update: Hemant asks Tulsi not to worry, as Vrinda will come. However, Tulsi mentions that Sameer is locked in jail despite being innocent. Vrinda arrives. She is anxious before telling the truth to Tulsi and Hemant. Tulsi consoles her. Vrinda informs that she saw CCTV footage where she saw someone commit the accident and run away. Hemant and Tulsi realise that someone has tampered the evidence in order to trap Angad and Sameer.

Vrinda gets worried after she confesses the truth. She asks Tulsi to keep her brother Nitin away from this case, as he might lose his job. Tulsi promises her that her family will be unharmed. Hemant then calls her friend to sketch the person who had committed the crime. Vrinda describes him to the painter. The sketch artist successfully paints Dhiren, the criminal.

Pari and Ajay's marriage fixed

Meanwhile, Ajay's family plans to visit Shanti Niketan. They ask Viren, who is their son-in-law, to join them to meet Virani's family. He agrees to visit. A corrupt cop meets Viren and informs him that Angad has been granted bail, but Sameer is in jail. Viren mentions that Angad was rich, but Sameer is poor, so no one will reach him and learn about his crime.

Mihir gets emotional seeing Pari in a saree. Tulsi asks Angad and Hrithik to learn kitchen duties. The guests arrive. Pari and Tulsi arrive to meet the guests. Ajay's mother asks Pari to touch her feet. Mihir objects, but Pari does it. Ajay's mother then praises Pari for having clear skin. She compliments Pari for wearing a saree but mentions that she will always have to wear a saree every day after marriage.

Tulsi informs her that her daughter also wears Western outfits, but Ajay's mother objects. Ajay's mother shoots several questions at Pari and asks her if she knows how to cook. She then tells Pari that she will have to cook every day after she comes to their house.

She then tells Pari that she can't continue studying after marriage and will have to take care of all house duties. Mihir objects. He slams Ajay's mother for her regressive thinking and mentions how he doesn't differentiate between his daughter and sons. Ajay's mother refuses to listen to Mihir. She argues that she will never change her values. Mihir rejects the proposal and cancels the wedding.

Ajay argues with his parents, saying that Mihir is right. He mentions how he gets stuck in business because of being less educated. He asks Pari if she can help him in the business, and she agrees. Pari and Ajay instantly connect. Ajay's mother agrees to their marriage. Their marriage is fixed. Ajay's mother requests to see Pari's room and her wardrobe. She sees Pari's wardrobe is organized and judges her on that basis. Tulsi gets worried. The episode ends.

