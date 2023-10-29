Bigg Boss 17 EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Soniya Bansal on Mannara Chopra gets triggered by Priyanka, Parineeti's names

Bigg Boss 17 is currently in its second week, and this Weekend Ka Vaar, one of the contestants, was eliminated. Among the nominated contestants, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Sana Raees Khan, Sunny Arya Khanzadi, and Soniya Bansal, Soniya was eliminated.

Sonia Bansal reacts to Mannara Chopra getting triggered by Priyanka and Parineeti

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Soniya Bansal shared insights from the Bigg Boss 17 house and her thoughts on her fellow contestants. On being asked about Mannara Chopra being triggered by her cousins Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, she told us, “Normal thing hai, aap trigger ho rahe ho matlab aapki achhi baat cheet nahi hoti.”

"(It's normal, if you are getting triggered means you are not on good terms.)"

Watch the full interview with Soniya Bansal here:

Soniya went on to say, “Unhone jab entry kar rahi thi Bigg Boss mein, unhone ek aur do din pehle articles dalwaye the. Aur wo articles mein dalwaye the ki mein Bigg Boss mein enter kar rahi hu, Priyanka Chopra ki behen, Mannara Chopra.”

"(An article was published a day or two before she entered Bigg Boss, which mentioned that she was Priyanka Chopra's cousin.)"

The former Bigg Boss 17 contestant believes she shouldn’t have revealed her connection with Priyanka Chopra then only. She added, “Toh wo articles aap… matlab media ko nahi batate na. Media ko kya hawa thodii na laag jati hain? Aap jo batate ho, wahi na chhapti hein media.”

"(She shouldn't have said that to the media. Whatever you say, that's what the media publishes.)"

“Toh mujhe ayesa laga hain ki use dikhana bhi tha, use chhupana bhi tha. Bas uska jo dimaag tha, wo hi wo chala rahi thi (I feel that she wanted to reveal and also to hide. She was just using her brain),” concluded the actress.

Soniya Bansal's stint in Bigg Boss 17

On the grand premiere night of the Salman Khan-hosted show, Soniya Bansal was the 11th contestant to enter the house. She made a dramatic entry in a lehenga and without wearing shoes. She revealed that she was approached at the last minute, so she could not pack enough clothes.

After Bigg Boss shuffled the rooms last week, she was in the Dum room, along with Anuurag Dhobhal, Sana Raees Khan, Sunny Arya, and Arun. The model-turned-actress could not forge any significant bond inside the house during her short stint.

