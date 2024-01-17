Bigg Boss 17 Poll: Ankita Lokhande to Ayesha Khan; who is best-dressed female contestant from Weekend ka Vaar?

There are only a few weeks left for Bigg Boss 17 Finale, and the contestants are doing their best to stay sane inside the house. While arguments, conflicts, fights, and allegations against each other are common, there are also many heartwarming moments that the contestants share. Currently, four female contestants are locked inside the house- Ankita Lokhande, Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, and Mannara Chopra.

It is no secret that they wear their best attire for the Weekend Ka Vaar to meet the host, Salman Khan. We have decoded the female contestants' looks from the recent Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Check them out below and let us know which is your favorite look!

Ankita Lokhande's traditional elegance on Weekend Ka Vaar

First on our list is the Pavitra Rishta actress. She chose a stunning and traditional outfit for Weekend Ka Vaar.

Ankita Lokhande wore a black Maheshwari silk cotton saree with a black body and a vibrant red wide border along both edges. The saree exuded a perfect blend of tradition and elegance, enhanced by the golden work on the red border and small golden butas scattered across the black body. The red pallu featured golden threadwork along the edge and additional golden butas.

To complement the saree, Ankita paired it with a simple black sleeveless blouse, allowing the focus to remain on the intricate details of the saree.

Her choice of Kundan jewelry added a touch of regality to the ensemble. The heavy choker featured strings of pearls around the neck, with a red stone in the center surrounded by white stones and small red tassels hanging from it. Matching earrings adorned with red and clear stones in a Kundan setting completed the traditional look.

Ankita Lokhande opted for a subtle makeup look, with kohl-rimmed and smudged eyes, enhancing the traditional vibe. She chose nude lips to balance the overall appearance. The addition of a tiny red bindi added the finishing touch to her desi look.

How to recreate Ankita Lokhande's look?

To recreate this look of the Bigg Boss 17 contestant, one could drape a black cotton saree with a contrasting edge. Wear pearls or stones for jewelry, ditching the silver junk jewelry.

For makeup, use black or brown kohl for the lower lash line, smudge it with a brush, and apply mascara for defined eyelashes. The simplicity and grace of Ankita LoLokhande'sutfit and accessories make it a classic choice for a traditional event.

Ayesha Khan's chic look in multicolored saree

Ayesha Khan's ensemble for Weekend Ka Vaar was a striking display of vibrant and eclectic style. She donned a multicolored organza saree featuring a lively mix of orange, blue, purple, yellow, and red hues arranged in various patterns.

Available for Rs 8,995 on the website of Saundh, the saree's pallu boasted a different set of colors, adding an extra layer of vibrancy to the overall look. Ayesha paired the saree with a halterneck blouse in the same print, creating an eye-catching ensemble.

To let the saree take center stage, Ayesha opted for a minimalist approach to accessories. She adorned herself with only a heavy silver earring, which added a touch of glamour without overshadowing the colorful saree. Her hair was open with a middle partition, giving a relaxed look.

Ayesha chose a no-makeup look for her makeup that perfectly complemented the lively saree. She wore peach-colored lips, enhancing her natural beauty, and focused on her eyes with just mascara on her eyelashes. A tiny black bindi adorned her forehead, adding a subtle traditional touch to the contemporary look.

How to recreate Ayesha Khan's look?

One could opt for a multicolored organza saree and a matching halterneck blouse to recreate Ayesha Khan's vibrant and bohemian look. Balancing the look with minimal jewelry, such as a statement earring, is crucial to maintaining the outfit's eclectic charm.

Experimenting with a classic cat-eye makeup style and tying the hair in a bun are additional suggestions for achieving a well-rounded recreation of Ayesha Khan's distinctive and colorful appearance on Weekend Ka Vaar.

Isha Malviya's dazzling look in lehenga

Taking a break from the subtle trends of the evening, Isha Malviya made a stunning statement on Weekend Ka Vaar with her choice of a wine-colored organza lehenga. The actress exuded glamour and grace in this gorgeous ensemble.

The lehenga's blouse featured a stylish off-shoulder design with bell sleeves, adding a contemporary touch to the traditional attire. While the blouse maintained a sleek look with no elaborate threadwork or design, the cuffs stood out with heavy patchwork, elevating the overall aesthetic.

The flowy skirt of the lehenga cascaded with flares and pleats from the waist. What caught the eye was the continuation of the heavy patchwork forming a striking belt-like pattern along the waistline.

Isha complemented her outfit with minimal yet effective accessories. Tiny red studs adorned her ears, allowing the focus to remain on the elaborate lehenga. Her open hair and light makeup added a touch of simplicity. With this ensemble, Isha Malviya truly stood out as a dazzling desi diva, showcasing the perfect blend of tradition and contemporary flair on Weekend ka Vaar.

How to recreate Isha Malviya's look?

To recreate Isha Malviya's stunning look from Weekend Ka Vaar, start by finding a wine-colored organza lehenga with a flowy skirt. Or you can give it your unique touch by pairing a crop top and a flared skirt.

Look for a crop top that boasts an off-shoulder design and bell sleeves, ensuring a modern and stylish touch. Go for a skirt in the same color. Wear a stylish belt if your outfit does not feature any design or threadwork. You can also wear a cape to look like a diva.

For a glamorous appearance, go for a stylish hairdo and perfect smokey eyes. Keep your hair open, and we ensure you will turn heads for the night.

Mannara Chopra's desi elegance

Known for her style in Western outfits, Mannara Chopra showcased her versatility on Weekend Ka Vaar with a stunning all-beige salwar suit. The simplicity of the outfit added a touch of grace to her overall look.

The kurta, with minimal golden threadwork along the edges and sleeves, featured a three-quarter sleeve design. The salwar pants were equally simple, ensuring a balanced and elegant appearance.

To enhance the ensemble, Mannara draped a dupatta across the front, adorned with golden embroidery along the edges. The choice of heavy golden kundan earrings added a touch of glamour, complementing the traditional attire perfectly.

The actress opted for a minimal and subtle look, balancing the earthy tones of her outfit. Her makeup was light, with a hint of red on her lips and no eye makeup. A stack of white bangles on her wrist completed the ensemble, adding a subtle yet stylish touch.

How to recreate Mannara Chopra's look?

To recreate Mannara Chopra's look, one can choose a monochrome salwar set with simple embroidery work, particularly in a versatile color like beige. This color choice makes it suitable for both daytime and nighttime occasions.

Inspired by the actress, go for heavy earrings and keep your hair open. Depending on the occasion, you can experiment with your makeup or keep it simple and wear your natural glow.

Now that we have decoded the look of all four Bigg Boss 17 contestants, it's time to pick your favorite look from the evening. Who won your hearts? Scroll below and vote. May the diva win.

Vote for your favorite Bigg Boss 17 contestant's look here:

