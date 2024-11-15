Bigg Boss 18 contestant Digvijay Rathee's GF Unnati Tomar confirms break up; will she enter house to sort things?

MTV Splitsvilla X5 fame Digvijay Rathee recently entered the Bigg Boss 18 house as a wildcard contestant along with Kashish Kapoor. Besides his stint on the show, his personal life caught the netizens’ attention as his girlfriend Unnati Tomat announced their break-up on social media. Now, Tomar opened up on why she took the decision.

Speaking to Times Now/ Telly Talk India, Unnati Tomar shares, “His PR team is completely ignoring me. We are both single and I want to clear that out. I don't want our fans to ship us together. We have all moved on. As a public figure, I have my self-respect too. Digvijay has been telling in every interview that he is single. This left me in a lot of confusion. My mental health was worsening so I want it to end.”

She further adds if she would like to go inside the Bigg Boss 18 house to sort out things with him. "If I get an opportunity to enter Bigg Boss as a contestant, I'd definitely go but I won't sort out things with Digvijay inside the house," says Tomar. Talking about how the break-up affected her, she shares that she couldn't get out of bed for 20 days. Many people reached out to her by text and among them, many said that they won't work out as a couple. Digvijay proved them right but she is upset that she never got a closure.

For the unversed, earlier, Unnnati took to her social media handle and released a statement denying any connection with Bigg Boss 18 wildcard entrant Digvijay Rathee. She also asked their fan clubs not to support DigNati and tag her in any related posts.

Speaking about Digvijay and Unnati's connection, they started dating on MTV Splitsvilla X5. Even after the show, their relationship was going well and they even dished out relationship goals. The two often shared moments of PDA on social media.

