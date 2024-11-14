Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Nov 13: Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee get physical, Former says ‘Bhul jaunga Bigg Boss ka contract’

Tonight’s (November 13) Bigg Boss 18 episode became interesting as contestants took part in the task of selecting the new Time God of the house. While the anticipation was high among viewers to find out who would become the new Time God, things took an unexpected turn as physical fights and arguments took place during the task.

Avinash Mishra who is known for his aggressive nature got into a physical fight with wildcard entrant Digvijay Rathee. The latter pushed Mishra first, and as a result, he couldn’t control his rage. During the fight, Avinash made some below-the-belt remarks and all the other housemates interfered between them to stop the fight.

Avinash was trying to stop Digvijay from snatching tea boxes from Shilpa Shirodkar’s bag. The Bollywood actress was one of the three contestants who took part in the race to become the next Time God. As Digvijay came, Avinash rushed in and challenged him to try to snatch one pouch from Shirodkar’s bag under his watch. The two got into a war of words and walked close to each other as Avinash was trying to prevent him from getting close to Shirodkar.

But as this continued, Digvijay pushed Avinash asking him to move away from him. In anger, Avinash pushed him back. The two started abusing each other and Avinash called the wildcard entrant ‘kutta’. He removed the mic from his body as he said, “Tere armaan pura karunga bahar bhi. Bhul jaunga Bigg Bos ka contract aab. (I will fulfill your desire outside. I will forget the Bigg Boss contract now.)”

Advertisement

Eisha Singh, the moderator of the task got between the two boys and tried to stop them. Vivian Dsena, Shrutika Arjun, Karan Veer Mehra, and Alice Kaushik, also intervened to stop them from fighting. For the unversed, Shilpa Shirodkar, Chaahat Pandey, and Rajat Dalal were the three contestants who were competing against each other in the task.

While Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor were supporting Rajat Dalal, Avinash Mishra, Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Alice Kaushik, and Eisha Singh were supporting Shilpa Shirodkar. Chaahat Pandey broke down in between as nobody was helping her.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18, Written Update, November 12: Vivian Dsena says ‘Boyfriend na hone ka frustration nikal rahi hai’ about Chaahat Pandey as she hits him