Bigg Boss 18: Did Digvijay Rathee's girlfriend Unnati Tomar ANNOUNCE break up with him? Latter says 'My self respect is above everything...'

Bigg Boss 18, led by Salman Khan, recently witnessed the entry of wild card contestants Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor. Digvijay Rathee rose to fame after his stint in the hit dating reality show, MTV Splitsvilla X5. He entered the ex-isle villa as Ishita Rawat's ex but after stepping into Splitsvilla, Digvijay fell in love with Unnati and they started dating. The couple were going headstrong after the show until recently.

Taking to her social media handle, Unnati Tomar has officially declared not to have any connection with Bigg Boss 18 contestant Digvijay Rathee. Releasing a statement on her Instagram story, Unnati wrote, "Hey cuties! It's a request to you all to not mention me in any dignati reels or edits. Also, don't waste your time supporting DIGNATI."

For those who don't know, Digvijay Rathee and Unnati fans often shipped their name DigNati on social media. The couple received immense love from their fandoms. She urged fans to support them individually rather than supporting them as a couple.

Her statement further read, "Support both of us individually. As you can see, I have been getting ignored by Digvijay's PR team, so please do not spam me to support or literally anything related to Dignijay."

The MTV Splitsvilla X5 fame expressed her disappointment, stating how Digvijay's team doesn't require her support. She wrote, "If I wish to support him, I will. So far I have realised they don't want my support or anything. So I am officially done here. My self-respect is above everything, which I have been losing for a while."

This is not the first time Unnati Tomar hinted at their breakup. In Bigg Boss 18, when Digvijay Rathee and Kashish Kapoor, known for their solid rivalry, conversed, Unnati shared her disappointment over it.

In an Instagram story, Unnati revealed being impressed with Digvijay after he consciously tried to maintain a distance from Kashish Kapoor. However, Unnati stated that when Digvijay went back to Kashish to resolve things, she didn't like it. Unnati said, "I don't understand men. I stopped watching the show because I don't want to f**k my mental health in any case. I was enjoying the show. But it's okay now Digvijay is single and can do whatever he wants."

Speaking about Digvijay and Unnati's connection, they started dating on MTV Splitsvilla X5. Even after the show, their relationship was going well and they even dished out relationship goals. However, after Unnati's recent post, it seems that all is not well in paradise.

Coming back to Digvijay Rathee, he had a massive heated argument with Avinash Mishra in the recent episode of Bigg Boss 18.

