Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, November 14: Chum Darang accuses Chaahat Pandey of biting her, shows marks; Karan Veer Mehra tells latter ‘Koi ladka nahi jawab de raha toh…’

Bigg Boss 18 saw the selection of Time God in the latest episode. During the task, a lot happened inside the house– from getting physical and abusing each other to contestants flipping sides during the task. Besides Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee’s fight, Chaahat Pandey and Chum Darang got physical in tonight’s (November 14) episode.

After Shilpa Shirodkar got hurt, the housemates decided to end the task of selecting the Time God. Only Chaahat Pandey was picking up tea pouches from everywhere. Chum Darang who was sitting with Shirodkar, passed by Chaahat when Shrutika Arjun called her in the dining area. Chaahat, thinking that Chum got up to snatch tea bags from her, screamed at Darang asking her not to take them away.

Darang lost her cool as she screamed and the two engaged in an argument, which soon escalated into a physical fight. Chaahat grabbed Darang’s tee-shirt from the back and in response, she took away some tea pouches. All the other female housemates and Karan Veer Mehra asked Darang to leave Pandey alone. In a rage, she threw the tea bags at her and left.

Enraged, Chaahat screamed that this was not a decent behavior. Darang got back and held Pandey’s hands telling her that she would show her what she could do. Eisha Singh, the moderator of the task tried to stop them. Shrutika also intervened and managed to take Chum away with her.

Advertisement

As Chaaht was sitting on the floor and crying in anger, she asked Karan why he hadn’t stopped Chum or asked her to behave properly. In response, the Khatron Ke khiladi 14 winner said, “Koi ladka nahi jawab de raha toh, ladki toh jawab degi. (Since no boys are giving an answer, girls will hit back).” Then he mentioned that earlier in the day she misbehaved with Vivian Dsena when she touched his coffee cup.

Later, Eisha was sitting with Avinash Mishra and Alice Mishra when she told them that she saw Chaahat scratching and biting Chum. She stated that she was there trying to stop them, so she saw Chaahat doing this.

At night, Chum confronted Chaahat and showed her bite marks on her arms. The actress denied biting or scratching her. When Chum told her that Eisha witnessed this and she told her it was Chaahat who bit her, the actress questioned why she believed Eisha’s words.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Bigg Boss 18!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 18 Written Update, Nov 13: Avinash Mishra and Digvijay Rathee get physical, Former says ‘Bhul jaunga Bigg Boss ka contract’