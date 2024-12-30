Bigg Boss 18, Dec 29 Written Update: Rajat Dalal and Avinash Mishra get into war of words for THIS reason; former sternly asks 'Faisla dene wala tu hai kaun?'

In the previous episode, Sara Arfeen Khan and Karan Veer Mehra got into a physical altercation during the Time God task. In response, the actress demanded a public apology from him and was also heard saying, "I will call my lawyers if I have to." Sara cried inconsolably, demanding justice from Bigg Boss and accusing Karan Veer of pushing her. In today's episode, Rajat Dalal discussed the incident with Avinash Mishra.

In the bedroom area, Rajat Dalal started a conversation with Avinash Mishra, asking how he would feel if someone had pushed Eisha Singh. The Nath actor explained that he would feel bad about it but also note her actions. Dalal mentioned that Karan Veer Mehra held Sara Arfeen Khan, making her fall badly. Presenting his opinion, Mishra said that the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner held Sara to move her aside, but she fell on her own.

When Rajat questioned whether Karan's actions were justified, Avinash replied that Sara's aggression had to be controlled. The latter mentioned that Chaahat Pandey did not do anything to stop her, and Shilpa Shirodkar had already tried to make her understand. Mishra added that other female contestants were busy doing the task.

Further, Dalal asked Avinash, "Kya yeh cheez jayaz hai ki koi aadmi pakad ke leke jaaye aur kare? Kis aggression ke saath woh kar raha tha na, mere aage hi khada tha meko pata hai (Is it permissible for a man to grab a woman and pindown her? I know with what aggression he was doing this; he was standing right in front of me)."

Avinash mentioned that Karan was aggressive but more concerned about Chum. Then Rajat said, "Chum ke liye concern tha, Sara ke liye nahi tha? Asal mein sabko apne judgement paas karne hain aur convenience ke hisaab se dekhna hota hai. Aur faisle de dete hain. Mat diya kar (The concern was for Chum, not Sara? Actually, everyone has to pass their judgment and see things at their convenience. And announce their decisions. Don't do that)."

As Mishra went on to support Karan, Rajat Dalal told him, "Tere hisaab se ghar mein thodi chalegi. Tu kuchh bhi bolega aur maan lenge. Faisla dene wala tu hai kaun. Teri convenience ko tere tak rakh. Apne ke saath ho toh galat hai, kisi aur ke saath ke ho jaaye toh badhiya hai (Things will not happen as you wish. You will say anything, and I will accept it? Who you are to decide. Keep your convenience to yourself. It is wrong if it happens to your friends, but it is good if it happens to someone else)."

