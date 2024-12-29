Bigg Boss 18, Dec 29 Written Update: 'Main thodi sun ke lungi,' Kashish Kapoor hits back at host Salman Khan; here's why

Kashish Kapoor accused Avinash Mishra of claiming he stated how she came to him to make an 'angle' for the game. She also called the actor 'womanizer and 'cheap.' The issue snowballed into a huge tension. During the last Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan schooled the Splitsvilla X5 fame over accusations against Avinash. Today, Kashish hit back at his statements and asserted that she wouldn't listen to anything when she was not wrong at any point.

A while after Sara Arfeen Khan got evicted, Kashish Kapoor and Chaahat Pandey were having a conversation. The former asked the actress if she looked disrespectful while talking to Salman Khan about the flirting video issue. Responding to the same, Chaahat stated, "Tumhara way of talking hi wahi hai (your way of talking is like that only)."

Kashish Kapoor then explained, "Main sorry bol ke thodi chup ho jaaungi. Kyunki maine nahi kiya toh main nahi maanungi. Aur chhoti moti baat nahi thi yeh (I will not keep quiet after saying sorry. Because if I didn't do it, I wouldn't accept it. And this was not a small matter)." Sharing her opinion, the Nath actress said that the host thought she (Kashish) was denying accepting things.

Further, the social media influencer told Chaahat, "Last mein main bolti reh gayi, 'Sir, one second.' I know aap mereko sunn rahe ho, but you are ignoring me. Woh bahut insulting tha bro. Mujhe kharab laga. Main bhi toh contestant hun. Main bhi national TV par hun. Main thodi sunn ke le lungi, galat nahi hun toh. Par mere papa mummy jaante honge ki maine badtameezi nahi ki hai. Aur mujh pe agar galat cheez ke liye ungli uthti hai, aarop lagte hain, toh main apne aap ko defend karungi aise."

"(At last I kept saying, 'Sir, one second.' I know you are listening to me, but you are ignoring me. That was very insulting, bro. I felt bad. I am also a contestant. I am also on national TV. I cannot remain mum if I am not wrong. But my father and mother would know that I had not misbehaved. And if wrong allegations are made on me, then I will defend myself like this)."

For the unversed, the contestants who are presently in the game are Vivian Dsena, Rajat Dalal, Kashish Kapoor, Karan Veer Mehra, Eisha Singh, Chum Darang, Avinash Mishra, Shilpa Shirodkar, Shrutika Arjun, and Chaahat Pandey.

